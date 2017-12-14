Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis company, through its wholly own subsidiary hempSMART™, Inc., announced the launch of its new personal care product: hempSMART™ Pain.

HempSMART Pain Capsules are formulated with 10mg of Full Spectrum, non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving, derived from industrial hemp as the core ingredient, which along with a proprietary blend of other natural ingredients, delivers an all-natural formulation for the temporary relief of minor pain associated with physical activity.

"HempSMART demonstrated its commitment to formulating a safe and synergistic natural personal care product. The hempSMART Pain formula harnesses the natural power of premium CBD, CBG and active terpenes derived from industrial hemp, combined with complimentary botanicals. Our team is focused on the development of premium personal care products for our customers," said Paula Vetter, member of hempSMART's product development team.

"Creating a successful, growing company in our marketplace of direct sales and network marketing depends on delivering products that people need and that make a difference in their lives. The newest addition to the product line, hempSMART Pain, was designed and formulated with these goals as the focus. hempSMART Affiliates now have a unique, powerful message to share with potential consumers that could generate new sales for their personal hempSMART businesses, as well as stimulate growth for the company," Tim Altvater, head of affiliate marketing, said.

MCOA's CEO Donald Steinberg added, "HempSMART Pain adds to our expanding product line. Our formulations are created by the hempSMART product development team to provide our customers with all natural products that contain CBD and other cannabinoids."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation engaged in business including, but not limited to: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

