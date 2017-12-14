Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release 14.12.2017 at 15.45



The following largest shareholders of Componenta, according to the shareholder register on 31 August 2017, have nominated one member to the Componenta's Shareholders' Nomination Board:



-- Timo Sallinen, shareholder Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company -- Hanna Hiidenpalo, shareholder Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company -- Jari Sokka, shareholder The Finnish Cultural Foundation



In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Petteri Walldén acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board elected Timo Sallinen as its chairman.



The Nomination Board annually prepares and presents the proposals for next Annual General Meeting concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board will deliver its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than by the end of January 2018.



Helsinki, 14 December 2017



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari President and CEO



