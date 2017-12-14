The last trading day for below certificates (ETN) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) is determined for December 15, 2017. The changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect December 18, 2017.



Instrument ISIN Underlying Last trading Delisting date date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR DAX 15 N DK00607143 DAX Index terminskontrakt 2017-12-15 2017-12-18 01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR OMXS 15 DK00607146 OMX30 Index 2017-12-15 2017-12-18 N 57 terminskontrakt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR EURSTX DK00607150 EURO STOXX 50 Index 2017-12-15 2017-12-18 15 N 35 terminskontrakt --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



