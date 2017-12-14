VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 14, 2017) -

NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") (OTCQX: NXOPF) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (FRANKFURT: E301) (BERLIN: E301)is pleased to welcome Ms. Karen Fleming to NexOptic's Board of Directors.

"We are very fortunate to have Ms. Fleming join our team," stated John Daugela, CEO of NexOptic. "Karen's expertise in securities and corporate legal matters, corporate governance initiatives, capital market opportunities and committee procedures will support NexOptic's continued growth."

Karen Fleming is the former General Counsel Canada and Corporate Secretary at Canadian Pacific Railway ("CP"). As counsel and corporate secretary to CP, a TSX 60 company, Ms. Fleming regularly advised senior executives and its Board of Directors on corporate governance and legal issues including financial transaction, due diligence, and securities matters.

Ms. Fleming was in-house counsel to CP from 1998 to 2015, including Corporate Secretary from 2008 to 2012, and Canadian General Counsel from 2012 to 2015. She received her Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of NexOptic," said Ms. Fleming. "This is an opportunity to add value to a developing technology company as we focus on executing NexOptic's business objectives."

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is a creative optical development company which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. Currently focused on engineering its first consumer product for the growing outdoor recreation market, as well as a demonstration prototype for the mobile device space, NexOptic is aggressively pursuing a multi-pronged optical innovation strategy. Utilizing Blade Optics', the Company's developing suite of innovative optical technologies, NexOptic aims to increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications. Increasing the aperture size enables a lens system to have an improved diffraction limit, thus providing the potential for increased resolution capabilities.

Blade Optics' refers to NexOptic's lens designs, algorithms and mechanics which vary from patented, patent-pending and includes all of the Company's intellectual property and know-how.

NexOptic trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "NXOPF," on the TSX Venture as "NXO," on Frankfurt as "E301" and Berlin as "E301." More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.

