PKWARE and Boldon James partner to offer an integrated data discovery, classification, encryption and key management solution

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PKWARE, a global leader in encryption software, has announced a strategic partnership with Boldon James,the world's leader in data classification, to offer an integrated set of data discovery, classification and encryption products that combine these capabilities into one simple workflow.

Security experts often recommend data discovery, classification and remediation solutions, including encryption, to secure sensitive data. Until now, organizations have struggled to manage multiple products, settled for solutions with missing required capabilities or left data unprotected. The integration of PKWARE's data discovery and remediation solutions and Boldon James' data classification software enables enterprises to control and strongly encrypt sensitive information against loss, theft or misuse from a single management console.

"The amount of sensitive data companies must protect from internal and external threats grows every day. It's becoming increasingly challenging to have complete visibility into what kind of data there is, who the IT versus the business owner is, where it lives, who has access to it and whether it's protected at all times," said Matt Little, PKWARE's chief product officer. "This partnership is an important step toward responding to the market's needs, and we're excited for what's next in 2018."

"Data-centric protection is one of the most pressing challenges for companies and governments worldwide today with regulations, cyber-crime and espionage on the rise. Customers of both PKWARE and Boldon James can now discover, classify and control data using best-of-breed solutions, making data-centric security a reality," said Martin Sugden, chief executive officer of Boldon James.

The integration of PKWARE and Boldon James' products will help organizations ensure all of their sensitive data is classified and appropriately protected with persistent encryption that stays with the data as it is moved, shared or stored within and outside of the organization.

The PKWARE and Boldon James products integrate seamlessly today and are available now. For more information, visit: https://www.pkware.com/partners/boldon-james.

About PKWARE

PKWARE is a trusted leader in global business data protection. For three decades PKWARE has focused on data. Building on our compression expertise with the latest encryption technology, PKWARE protects data for over 35,000 customers, including government agencies and global corporations. Our software-defined solutions provide cost-effective and easy-to-implement protection that is transparent to end users and simple for IT to administer and control. www.pkware.com

About Boldon James

Boldon James has helped organizations protect their sensitive and business-critical data for more than 30 years. We provide data classification and secure messaging solutions, supported by expert advice, and partner with clients to build powerful data security ecosystems. The Boldon James Classifier solution is a flexible platform that integrates seamlessly with technologies from best-of-breed vendors. Combining the use of metadata with plug-and-play functionality, Classifier enables CISOs to create a bespoke data protection environment that supports their wider governance, compliance and security requirements.Customers include leading commercial organizations in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial and professional services sectors, system integrators, defense forces and governments. Boldon James is part of the QinetiQ group. www.boldonjames.com

