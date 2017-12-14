Carsten Wierwille Named CEO of ustwo Studios, the World's Leading Independent Digital Product and Service Studio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global digital product and service design company ustwo today announced the appointment of Carsten Wierwille as CEO of ustwo Studios. Wierwille will oversee ustwo Studios in London, New York, Malmö & Sydney along with satellite operations in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Wierwille hails from Method, where he was the General Manager and led the company's global business.

As CEO of ustwo Studios, Wierwille will continue to further ustwo's mission to design and deliver digital products that create meaningful impact and drive positive change for people, businesses and organizations. He will lead the global studios to develop a long-term approach to growth and be responsible for the overall strategic and commercial performance of the business. Wierwille will partner with future and existing ustwo clients, including Google, Ford, DeepMind, Nike, BMW Group, Qantas, Samsung and NBC amongst others.

Ustwo's co-founders Matt 'Mills' Miller and John 'Sinx' Sinclair will stay with the company, but assume new roles within its diversified and growing business. Mills will lead ustwo's company builder and ventures arm ustwo Adventure, including Chairing its successful spin off games studio, ustwo Games - best known for its multi award-winning premium game Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2. While Sinx, who was previously CEO of ustwo Studios, will now become its Chairman. Wierwille will collaborate closely with both co-founders in these new roles, and the existing company structure will remain unchanged.

At a time when a majority of large design firms have been consolidated by management consultancies, technology organizations and advertising conglomerates - and struggle to remain relevant - ustwo Studios will continue to nurture its unique culture, independent voice and collaborative approach to digital products and services.

Wierwille brings to ustwo two decades of experience in design, technology and general management. Prior to Method, Carsten spent nine years at frog, where he led the company's North America business. Before frog, he worked in executive roles at R/GA and Thinkmap, a data visualization pioneer, and at Accenture. He has a track record of managing global product and design firms that have successfully launched and scaled innovative offerings. He's well versed in operating across various cultures and managing multi-studio environments - a cornerstone of ustwo Studios's business.

"Over the past 14 years, ustwo has stealthily disrupted industries, defined new frontiers and delivered tangible results. Today, we are at an inflection point where we need to continue this momentum forward, but also optimize to drive growth," said Sinx. "Carsten has the experience to guide us there; he is a natural leader and understands how to inspire our people and clients and continue to drive and evolve our approach to digital products and services," said Mills.

"ustwo understands that great digital products and services require a culture that is fully committed to talent, collaboration, experimentation and craft. As the interest in design is expanding, and the market for digital services shifting, ustwo has a phenomenal opportunity to create meaningful impact," said Wierwille. "I'm incredibly excited to collaborate with Sinx, Mills, and the fantastic team at ustwo to help shape the future of the company."

Wierwille will assume his position on February 26th and will be based out of ustwo's New York studio.

Aboutustwo

ustwo is a global and proudly independent digital product and service studio, founded in 2004. With 250 people spread across four studios around the world -- in London, Malmö, Sydney and New York -- ustwo Studios brings creative design and product thinking to a range of projects, from apps and interfaces to service design. It builds award-winning digital services and businesses for the world's biggest, smartest brands including Google, Ford, DeepMind, Nike, BMW Group, Qantas, Samsung and NBC. In addition to ustwo Studios, through its company builder and new venture arm ustwo Adventure, it also develops its own products and joint ventures, and found its own businesses, all with the same goal of creating meaningful impact. Whether it's innovative experiences for clients, venture creations that redefine and push boundaries of industries, or groundbreaking, award winning mobile games, ustwo is constantly changing the definition of what it means to be a global studio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619444/Carsten_Wierwille_headshot.jpg