Quatrro Recognized in Everest Group's FAO PEAK Matrix' Assessment 2017

Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a leading provider of cloud-based finance and accounting services across diverse industries, has been recognized as an 'Aspirant' by Everest Group in its report"Finance & Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) - Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix' Assessment 2017".

The PEAK Matrix' is an industry-leading framework to assess the dynamics of the FAO Service Provider landscape, as well as its impact on the Global FAO market. As part of this year's assessment process, Everest Group analyzed more than 1,100 large multi-year FAO contracts signed by more than 25 leading Service Providers. Service Providers were positioned on two key dimensions:

Market S uccess: Measured by revenue, number of clients and revenue growth ; and

Measured by and ; and Delivery Capability: Measured by scale of operations, scope, domain expertise & innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction.



Quatrro's continued success in the marketplace along with advancements in delivery capabilities helped it achieve 'Aspirant' recognition. Further, its investments in innovative next generation technologies around 'business intelligence', 'advanced analytics' & 'automation' is helping Quatrro differentiate and position itself for future success.

"We are delighted to be recognized as an 'Aspirant' in the FAO Service provider ecosystem. This recognition is an affirmation of Quatrro's distinctive capabilities in finance and accounting outsourcing services that augment our clients' revenue growth," said Chuck Harmornick, President - Quatrro Business Support Services. He further added, "Quatrro is positioned well to serve the small and medium business by blending its traditional capabilities with automation and analytics to offer cost-effective solutions."

Quatrro, works with some of the best and leading organizations to help them achieve business transformation and growth that boosts process and operational efficiencies. The PEAK Matrix' Assessment provides an ample representation and recognition of Quattro's services and capabilities to its prospective clients.

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable business support services that are offered through the industry's first 'Click and Buy' interface on the cloud. Built on the innovative "Internet of Things" concept, the digital portal enables SMB clients to review, evaluate and buy a bundle of services off-the-shelf on a 24x7 basis.

Quatrro offers a broad range of platforms and cloud-based accounting services by leveraging the industry's leading accounting platforms designed to create economies of scale resulting in enhanced financial visibility, lower costs and improved business process efficiency. Its client base includes more than 6500+ Small & Medium Businesses across auto parts, restaurant, retail, healthcare and hospitality industries, that include franchisees of some of the most legendary and iconic brands in the nation, as well as not-for-profit organizations.

