

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by much more than anticipated in the month of November, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The report said retail sales climbed by 0.8 percent in November after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in October.



Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a modest decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales surged up by 1.0 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX