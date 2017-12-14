Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to 2027

LONDON, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines & Immunomodulators, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapy, Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer

The world cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market reached $51.9bn in 2016, dominated by the monoclonal antibody segment which held 66.7% share of the market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new165-page reportyou will receive95 tables and 94 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 165-page report provides clear detailed insight into the world cancer-treating drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

World cancer immunotherapy market forecaststo2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world cancer immunotherapy marketby Technology:

- Monoclonal Antibodies

- Cytokines & immunomodulators

- Others (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapy, Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy)

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world cancer immunotherapy marketby Application:

- Lung Cancer

- Breast Cancer

- Colorectal cancer

- Melanoma Cancer

- Prostate Cancer

- Head & Neck Cancer,

- Others (Renal Cell Carcinoma, Cervical, Gastric, Lymphoma)

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world cancer immunotherapy marketby End User:

- Hospitals

- Cancer Research Centers

- Clinics

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America:US, Canada, Mexico

- South America:Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

- Europe:The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of World:Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

• This report discusses trends in the industry and assesses drivers and restraints, as well as opportunities and threats. It also includes porters five force analysis; threat of new entrants, power of suppliers, power of buyers, rivalry among competitors and threat of substituents.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the cancer immunotherapy market:

- AstraZeneca

- Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

- Novartis

- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

- Roche

- Eli Lilly and Co.

- Pfizer

- Bayer

- Adaxic Inc

- Medtronic Plc

The report provides overviews of the companies, financial information, product portfolio, pipeline products and recent developments.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the world Cancer Immunotherapy market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Cancer Immunotherapy Market to 2027: Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines & Immunomodulators, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapy, Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website:

https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2079/Global-Cancer-Immunotherapy-Market-to-2027

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned

Roche

Merck & Co.

Medtronic Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Bayer AG

Astrazeneca Plc

Eli Lilly and Co.

Adaxis Inc

Food and Drud Administration (FDA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

American Cancer Society

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Sellas

Biothera

BioNTech AG

German Cancer Research Center

National Cancer Institute

Admune Therapeutics

Janssen Biotech Inc

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Merck KGaA

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

Qiagen

Genomic Health Inc

World Health Organisation (WHO)

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com