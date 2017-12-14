New Whitepaper Offers Advice from Industry Thought Leaders and Smart Communications' Customers and Partners

Smart CommunicationsTM, the only independent company focused solely on enterprise customer conversations, today published a whitepaper that provides advice for having more meaningful conversations with customers. The whitepaper, "The 10 Things you Must do in 2018 to Have More Meaningful Customer Conversations," features advice from industry thought leaders as well as several Smart Communications' customers and partners.

Consistently, these advisors including David Stabel with Keypoint Intelligence and Paul Greenberg, founder and managing principal of The 56 Group stressed the importance of delivering personally relevant messages via the customer's channel of choice. This approach requires companies to better understand each customer as an individual, which can be time consuming when dealing with large customer bases. As a result, much of the advice also stressed the need to become more efficient internally, standardizing and automating business processes when possible.

"It is not surprising that personalization, relevance, and a consistent multi-channel experience were seen as being key to having more meaningful customer conversations, as today's consumers are demanding this level of individual interaction from the companies with which they do business," said George Wright, CEO of Smart Communications. "While crucial, it's not an easy task. This whitepaper provides actionable advice for how to have these types of customer relationships at scale, and how to make the best use of technology to become more efficient and more automated."

For more information about the importance of scaling meaningful customer conversations, and how Smart Communications addresses this need, this whitepaper and others can be found at: smartcommunications.com/resources.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005602/en/

Contacts:

GingerMay PR for Smart Communications:

Kay Seago

Tel: +44 (0)203 642 1124

Email: kay.seago@gingermaypr.com