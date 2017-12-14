BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 at Denver International Airport

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a new contract with the City and County of Denver, Colorado, to provide operations and maintenance services for the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM automated people mover system at Denver International Airport. The contract is valued at approximately $150 million US (128 million euro) and covers a period of seven years.

While the new contract will take effect on January 1, 2018, Bombardier has been providing operations and maintenance services for the airport's automated people mover system under previous contracts since the airport opened in 1994.

Commenting on the contract award, Benoit Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation, said, "We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Denver International Airport, the 18th busiest airport in the world and the sixth busiest airport in the United States. As its passenger volume continues to grow and the airport faces renovation and expansion projects, we are more committed than ever to delivering safe, reliable and comfortable service that meets the mobility needs of the airport and its passengers."

Bombardier has over 40 years of experience in designing, building, operating and maintaining automated transit systems for airports and cities in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In the United States alone, Bombardier supports automated transit systems at airports in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, New York, Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa as well as Denver.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier and INNOVIA are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

