Referring to the press release published by Nordea Bank AB December 4, 2017, the following certificate will be delisted as of December 18, 2017. The last trading day is tomorrow December 15, 2017.



ISIN Instrument Delisting date Last day of trading ----------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005039443 BULL ALIV X3 N 2017-12-18 2017-12-15 -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.