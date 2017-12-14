With reference to stock exchange announcements dated 7 November 2017 and 23 November 2017, respectively, this is to announce that the sale of shares in Nykredit A/S has been completed today.



Forenet Kredit, Industriens Fond and Østifterne f.m.b.a. have accordingly transferred 16.9% of the share capital of Nykredit A/S to a group of Danish pension companies headed by PFA Pension and with PensionDanmark, PKA, AP Pension and MP Pension as co-investors.



For more information about the share transfer, please refer to the stock exchange announcements dated 7 and 23 November 2017, respectively.





