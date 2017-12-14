Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest retention and loyalty management study on the banking industry. A renowned corporate banking client wanted to identify ways to attract customers and gain a deeper understanding of the future technological developments to enhance their operational efficiency. The client wanted to profile the customers and improve customer satisfaction.

According to the retention and loyalty management experts at Quantzig, "The retention and loyalty management studies help major organizations in the corporate banking space predict the future buying behavior of the customers and gain actionable insights to augment customer loyalty."

Today's uncertain economic conditions with the lasting effects of the credit crisis and many other factors like tech-savvy consumers expecting personalized service, expecting convenience, and competitive fees have left banking and financial institution executives struggling to develop and implement customer retention strategies to drive revenues. Leading organizations in the corporate banking sector have adopted retention and loyalty management solutions to gain precise insights into the customer preferences.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to retain potential customers and build a healthy relationship with them. The client was able to get a comprehensive view of the customer's buying behavior and propose strategies to network with them and improve the ROI. Also, the client was able to reduce campaign costs significantly.

This retention and loyalty management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the target customers and devise robust marking strategies

Categorize the right target audience and offer customized products and services

This retention and loyalty management offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the profitable customer segments and reducing additional campaigning costs

Understanding the past buying behaviors and predicting future buying behaviors

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

