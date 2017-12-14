BUTON brings supply chain and MES expertise in helping manufacturers across Southern Europe and the Mediterranean to optimize their operations with IQMS ERP and MES software

IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system (MES) authority, today announced that BUTON eBusiness Solutions, a software consultancy with deep expertise in supply chain and manufacturing solutions, has joined the global IQMS partner network.

For nearly two decades, BUTON has provided out-of-the-box software, consultancy, support and custom software development solutions to enterprise companies. These solutions address manufacturing execution and a range of supply chain operations, such as supplier visibility, inventory management, and demand planning, among others. Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, BUTON serves manufacturers across Southern Europe as well as the Mediterranean, including Africa and the Middle East.

As an IQMS partner, BUTON will expand regional support for IQMS software, helping manufacturers to implement and maximize their value in using IQMS. BUTON's implementation expertise complements IQMS's comprehensive software, which is designed specifically for manufacturing businesses and uniquely combines enterprise resource planning (ERP) and MES functionality into one integrated system that can run on-premises or in the cloud. As a result, BUTON's customers now have access to nearly all the functionality needed in a manufacturing environment, out of the box.

"IQMS's reputation in North America and Northern Europe is stellar, and we are proud to bring IQMS manufacturing software to our Southern Europe and Mediterranean customers," said Cem Güler, managing director of BUTON eBusiness Solutions. "Combining 30 years of manufacturing software experience with IQMS and 20 years of information systems and supply chain expertise with BUTON is a collaboration that will provide our mutual customers in the region with the ultimate experience in implementing manufacturing solutions."

"Until now, manufacturers in the Southern Europe and Mediterranean markets have had to choose between general ERP software or underpowered local systems. Now, through our partnership with BUTON, these businesses have access to robust manufacturing-specific software backed by first-class consulting and implementation services," said Gary Nemmers, president and CEO of IQMS. "We are honored to work with BUTON in extending our commitment to empowering manufacturers worldwide to optimize their operations using our IQMS software."

About BUTON

Established in 1998, BUTON eBusiness Solutions is a software engineering services company whose main focus is delivering reliable and usable out-of-the-box software, consultancy, support and custom software development solutions to enterprise companies. We believe the excellence comes from experience, and experience in specific fields. With this in mind, in order to achieve reliable, trusted and correct solutions to its customers, BUTON has partnered with many global software vendors who are leaders in their respective areas. To learn more, visit http://www.buton.com.tr.

About IQMS

IQMS uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality to give manufacturers a comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales orders, material requirements, inventory, and purchasing, plus extended native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.iqms.com.

