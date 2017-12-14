Cellular materials technology company Zotefoams announced that it will invest approximately £12m to increase capacity at its Croydon site. The company said that over the past few years, demand for high-performance products had increased, and with strong customer interest in the product range it expected demand to continue to grow "significantly". It said the planned investment was intended to install low-pressure autoclaves, primarily for expansion of ZOTEK HPP foams. The company currently ...

