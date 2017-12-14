US-focussed oil and gas exploration and production company Magnolia Petroleum announced on Thursday that the initial production rates for the Gilchrist 2016 1-36H well in Oklahoma had significantly exceeded its projections, producing 652 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with a volumetric flow rate of 1,178 Mcfd - or 770 barrels of oil equivalent per day - with an associated flowing tubing pressure of 120 psi. The AIM-traded firm said Gilchrist is operated by SandRidge Energy, with Magnolia having ...

