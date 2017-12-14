The European Central Bank has opted to keep all its main policy rates unchanged, with policy-makers reiterating that they expect to keep all their key rates as they are until well past the end of the ECB's net asset purchase programme. Thus, the interest rates on the ECB's main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and the deposit facility were kept at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively, as expected by economists. In its policy statement, the Governing Council also reiterated that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...