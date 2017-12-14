sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

90,77 Euro		-0,62
-0,68 %
WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,28
91,32
15:47
91,29
91,33
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A27,70-4,16 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY90,77-0,68 %