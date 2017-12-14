New Automated Systems Increase Productivity and Capacity to Handle 2.5 Million Items Daily with Accuracy, Integrity and Security

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to power commerce, today announced that the Croatian Post's new state-of-the-art sorting centers in Zagreb and Split leverage its latest mixed mail sortation solutions, both hardware and software, to automate the sortation process for as many as 2.5 million postal items per day.

"Pitney Bowes is proud to partner with the Croatian Post to deliver world-class sortation solutions that will provide the efficiency and accuracy required to expand their operations and deliver greater value to their customers," said Grant Miller, President of Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies. "The new operating centers in Zagreb and Split are excellent examples of technology and innovation at work. Both centers are able to sort postal items at an astonishing speed, but even more importantly, they are able to ensure the accuracy and integrity of each piece."

Both processing centers feature the Pitney Bowes Vantage Sorter with Pitney Bowes' Business Logic Processing (BLP) software and CEN Interface. In addition, the main sorting center in Zagreb integrates the Pitney Bowes VariSort Mixed Mail Sorter to process mail, flats and small parcels. These integrated systems, which leverage the latest Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology for increased read rates based on Croatian post formats and characters, provide exceptional accuracy, document integrity and security at a rate of 230,000 items per hour, and have transformed the Croatian Post into the premium sortation hub for in-country and out-of-country postal providers.

"We are very satisfied with the level of service and have established a very good partnership with Pitney Bowes," said Croatian Post CEO Ivan Culo. "We were looking for the best sorting solution available to replace our existing systems, which we could no longer operate and maintain with the sufficient level of security. Pitney Bowes has extensive experience and knowledge of postal business in general and all aspects of mail sorting, which has proved very valuable to us. Our new sorting systems are quicker and more reliable and help ensure timely delivery even during our peak loads of 2.5 million mail items a day. This new technology will enable us to be more efficient, while ensuring document integrity and security. I look forward to future cooperation with Pitney Bowes."

The Vantage Sorting Solution combines speed, intelligence and endurance for the highest overall operational throughput and integrity in the industry, while capturing valuable mailpiece information. Pitney Bowes' VariSort Mixed Mail Sorter efficiently processes a wide range of flat mail from clean to complex, bound printed matter such as magazines and catalogues, small parcels, poly wrap and even misshapen pieces. The backbone of the system is the Pitney Bowes Business Logic Processing software, which provides access to a real-time processing data stream for tracking, reporting and auditing.

"This is the first phase of our partnership with the Croatian Post, and we look forward to working together to further support their growing parcel volumes," added Miller.

