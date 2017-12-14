

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has decided to honor acclaimed actress, producer, television star and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey with the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award for her work in The Color Purple.



Oprah Winfreywas nominated for Oscar for her role in the 1986 Steven Spielberg film. She will receive her award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony to be held on January 7 at The Beverly Hilton.



The news was announced by the recipient of the same prize in 2012, actor Morgan Freeman, during the airing of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special on NBC.



HFPA President Meher Tatna said, 'As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer, and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO, and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time.'



The Cecil B. deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.



For 25 years, Winfrey was host of the award-winning talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, one of the most-watched programs in US history. As Chairman and CEO, she's guiding her successful cable network Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), is the founder of O, The Oprah Magazine, and oversees Harpo Films.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, a school she established in 2007 to provide education for academically gifted girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.



