PanTerra Earns Frost & Sullivan's Recognition as an Innovative Product Leader in the Cloud Communications and Collaboration Industry

Streams is a robust communications and collaboration applications suite that offers scalability, security, and a guaranteed 99.99% or higher service availability

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the cloud communications and collaboration industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PanTerra Networks (PanTerra) with the 2017 United States New Product Innovation Award for its Streams product. Streams is an innovative business communications, collaboration, and content management portfolio that focuses on meeting key customer pain points with a compelling user experience through a holistic approach to customer communications needs.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619249/PanTerra_Networks_Award.jpg

"Recognizing the need for advanced collaboration tools in the US, PanTerra launched its team collaboration-centric applications suite, Streams, in 2017. Streams combines PanTerra's robust cloud PBX, voice messaging, and contact center capabilities with innovative collaboration features to help customers boost productivity and teamwork efficiency," said Elka Popova, VP of Digital Transformation.

The product's highly collaborative interface enables virtual team spaces, persistent multimedia-supported chat, social features, video conferencing, Web collaboration, and file sync and share services. Users can also easily switch between communication modes, such as from chat to audio/video. Advanced analytics and reporting tools integrated into the Streams' UCaaS suite provide valuable insights into applications usage and service performance.

PanTerra's Streams is a user-friendly end-to-end solution that offers a unified client interface, single sign-on, common contact management, and common administration tools. To ensure the product's cost-effectiveness for customers, PanTerra offers several service bundles so customers only purchase what they need and can scale up as needed, although multimedia team collaboration is available to all users at no extra cost. Unlike many other UCaaS providers that offer more limited connectivity options, PanTerra offers Streams over cost-effective public broadband connections, dedicated Internet connectivity, or over more secure and reliable MPLS networks.

PanTerra understands that reliability, security, and compliance are key requirements for delivering successful cloud and IP communications products. The company offers service level agreements that guarantee 99.99% service availability and reports actual availability exceeding 99.999% over the past three years. In addition, the company uses multiple provider interconnects to ensure redundancy, vendor-neutral data centers with extensive physical security and redundant systems, mandatory multi-factor authentication for all devices accessing Streams services, and end-to-end HIPAA compliance. This is all in addition to other features that ensure reliability, security, and compliance.

"PanTerra developed its Streams application suite to provide a cost-effective, scalable, high-quality UCaaS solution that meets customer needs. This innovative product enables PanTerra to offer excellent customer ownership experience with enhanced customer value," said Popova.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, contact center, file sync & share, and business analytics through Streams, its unified cloud solution. Streams is a business-class, HIPAA secure, ultra-reliable, futureproof unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user-by-user basis and consistently deployed worldwide.

Streams includes unified communications and team messaging services that can upgrade or replace an enterprise's existing communications and team messaging infrastructure with a next-generation cloud-based solution andSmartBox, its HIPAA secure, enterprise cloud file storage, sync & share service.

All Streams services can be self-managed or provided throughSentraCloud, its fully managed solution delivered by PanTerra. This includes the management of all Streams services, optional last mile MPLS connectivity, and any associated on-premises networking equipment.

With PanTerra's Unified Cloud Service solution, enterprises consolidate their cloud services, gain the highest levels of security, scalability, reliability, availability, quality of service, service level agreement, and support, all while significantly lowering their total cost of operations and IT administration complexities. PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

For more information, please visitwww.panterranetworks.comor call +1 800.805.0558 or email us atinfo@panterranetworks.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ana Arriaga

P: 210.247.3823

F: 210.348.1003

E: Ana.Arriaga@frost.com