Maxtech Ventures Inc.: Maxtech Joins Notable International Manganese Institute

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC PINK: MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Maxtech has signed the membership agreement with the International Manganese Institute (IMnI) of Paris, France.

"The International Manganese Institute (IMnI) is a not-for-profit industry association that represents manganese ore and alloy producers, manufacturers of metallurgical products or chemical compounds, trading houses, industry service providers, companies involved in Mn business development, universities and research organizations around the world. Founded in 1975, with headquarters in Paris, France, IMnI's mission is to provide vision and guidance to the Mn industry by promoting economic, social and environmental responsibility and sustainability to all stakeholders. IMnI produces monthly and annual market research reports, available to members (by annual subscription). Public research reports are also available free of charge. The reports offer the industry's best detailed regional and country-level analysis of the manganese ore and alloy markets, and how they relate to the steel industry. In addition, the reports provide analysis of production, consumption, trade data, inventory changes, and unit consumption for both manganese ore and alloys." (www.manganese.org)

Manganese (Mn) is an essential plant mineral used in fertilizers, with key functions in a number of photosynthetic processes. Manganese is a dominant component in steel production, and because of the industry's steady growth, it ensures that manganese remains as one of the most widely used elements in the world. On the technology side, electric vehicles, off-the-grid power systems, and other energy storage applications will require significant amounts of high-quality manganese. Battery demand for Manganese sulfate will increase from 9.7 kilotons in 2017 to 32 kilotons in 2020 to 106 kilotons in 2026 (Cairn Energy Research Advisors).

"Joining the IMnI and aligning Maxtech with global leaders in discussions about the usages of manganese and its effects on the Green Revolution is integral to the company's future successes. After our participation in the latest conference in Miami, we determined membership in the IMnI was necessary. As one of the few Canadian members, we look forward to contributing to the organization and supporting their manganese coalition and initiatives," stated Peter Wilson, CEO, Maxtech Ventures Inc.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

