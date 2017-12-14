New Company Origin Salt Features a Wide Variety of Beautiful Himalayan Salt Lamp Products

The Attractive and Soothing Himalayan Salt Lamps Are Made with Crystals from High Quality Salt Mines

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / The founders of Origin Salt are pleased to announce the launch of their company and brand, which is devoted to selling only the best Himalayan salt lamp and other related products.

To learn more about Himalayan Salt Lamps and check out the selection that Origin Salt offers their valued customers, please visit https://originsalt.com/product/unique-authentic-himalayan-salt-crystal-lamp/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while many people have heard about Himalayan Salt Lamps and want to give them a try, they may be unsure exactly why they may be beneficial. They also realize that with many companies claiming to be the best, it can be overwhelming to choose a reputable Himalayan Salt Lamp company.

This knowledge inspired them to launch Origin Salt, and give people who wish to purchase high quality and beautiful Himalayan Salt Lamps a place to not only shop, but also learn about this unique product. Everything that Origin Salt sells is sourced from salt mines of guaranteed quality and origin, and the products are pure, natural and designed the way nature intended.

"The increasing popularity of Himalayan Salt is because of its natural ionizing properties when it is heated - there is a process called evaporation which produces negative ions which counterbalance the positive ions in the atmosphere, thereby cleansing the air of impurities and doing some other great things," the spokesperson noted, adding that using a Himalayan Salt Lamp may help to improve mood, manage anxiety, as well as clean and deodorize the air and assist in better sleep.

The timing for the launch of Origin Salt could not be better; the holiday season is coming up fast and around the country, people are busy shopping for their loved ones.

"Our products make the perfect gift for anybody in your family. Get one today and see the happy look on your loved one's face," the spokesperson noted.

About Origin Salt:

Every day around the world people use different types of electronics and feel a lot of stress. Some researchers say that Himalayan Salt Lamps can help in these situations. This is how the idea of Origin Salt was born. The company's founders thought that it would be great to spread the word about the amazing benefits of all types of Himalayan Salt products. Now, shoppers can benefit from all that the 250 million-year-old mountain has gathered for all these years. For more information, please visit https://www.originsalt.com.

Contact:

Sam Jackson

support@originsalt.com

(855) 447-4245

SOURCE: Origin Salt