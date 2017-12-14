Satellites to be Built & Launched 2017-2026 with 2 Exclusive Databases - 1,300 Commercial & 1,000 Government Satellites

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Satellites to be Built & Launched by 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Satellites to Be Built & Launched by 2026, World Market Survey is a required reading for anyone interested in the business generated by satellite systems and their launches. The report is fully updated, providing all the key figures and analysis needed to understand the global space market, and the future opportunities & challenges.

Customers: Civilian government, military government, commercial companies

Civilian government, military government, commercial companies Applications: Fixed & mobile communications, TV & radio broadcasting, navigation, Earth observation, meteorology, data relay, science, IMINT/ELINT/SIGINT

Fixed & mobile communications, TV & radio broadcasting, navigation, Earth observation, meteorology, data relay, science, IMINT/ELINT/SIGINT Orbits: LEO, MEO/HEO, GEO, Deep Space.

Highlights of the Report

According to the 20th edition of the report, the author anticipates that 300 satellites with a mass over 50 kg will be launched on average each year by 2026 for government agencies and commercial organizations worldwide. This is a threefold increase over the past decade as the satellite market experiences a paradigm shift with the rise of small satellites and mega constellations, such as that of OneWeb.

The space industry is undergoing a massive change in volume as cubesats/nanosats and the large constellations of small satellites have begun to revolutionize satellite design, testing and production, and launch as well, as illustrated by OneWeb. However, it remains to be seen how these new satellite concepts will incentivize demand for satellite services on Earth through lower costs, especially considering that, ultimately, the cost of ownership for satellite services also includes a large investment on the ground.

The 3,000 satellites over 50 kg to be launched over 2017-2026 should represent a market of $304 billion for the space industry in terms of building and launching, an average of $30 billion per year (up 25% over past decade). A price decrease is visible in this core market of the space industry, driven by 23 commercial constellations launching a total of 1,800 small satellites (of which about 1,000 for OneWeb) into low or medium Earth orbits for communications or Earth observation.

Over three-quarters of the future space market remains with Governments; the 1,000 satellites to be launched for civilian and military agencies in 60 countries will represent a market of $239 billion. Over 85% of the government market will remain concentrated in the 10 countries with an established space industry (the U.S., Russia, China, Japan, India and the top five European countries). Still, the other 50 countries engaged in space activities will launch almost 200 satellites, twice the number they launched over the past 10 years.

In the commercial space sector, the author believes that about 2,000 satellites will be launched over the decade, of which about half solely for OneWeb. Almost two-thirds of the commercial space market of $65 billion will remain concentrated in geostationary orbit, the destination of 150 new satellites for communications and broadcasting services. The 1,800 satellites to be launched into non-geostationary orbits for the 23 constellations to collect or transport data should represent a market of $2 billion per year on average over the decade.

Key Features:

New in the 2017 edition:

Retrospective analysis of the author's forecast matching with satellite reality over the past 17 years

Market share of the satellites of the report relative to the CubeSat and mega-comsat constellations

New data series in Excel files

New format & layout



Key Topics Covered:



01 Strategic Issues And Forecasts For The World Space Industry

Executive Summary

Methodology, Definition & Acronyms

Trends In Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Services

Market Drivers For Future Satellite Demand



02 Competitive Environment & Performance Of Market Players

The Space Industry Globally

The Satellite Manufacturing Industry

Profiles Of 12 Commercial Satellite Companies

The Launch Service Industry

Profiles Of Three Commercial Launch Service Providers



03 Commercial Satellite Demand

Assumptions For Commercial Satellite Demand

Demand Context For Commercial Satellites

The Commercial Market By Application



04 Government Satellite Demand

Assumptions For Government Satellite Demand

Government Market Hierarchy

Market Dynamics By Orbit

Market Dynamic By Application



05 Satellite Backlog & Forecast

Two Exclusive Databases

Backlog of 1,300 commercial satellites under construction for launch over 2017-2021

The author's forecast of 1,000 government satellites to be launched over 2017-2026.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Arianespace

Boeing

China Academy of Space Technology

ILS

ISS Reshetnev

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

MDA/SSL

Mitsubishi Electric

OHB

Orbital ATK

SpaceX

Surrey Satellite

Thales Alenia Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8q98k3/satellites_to_be?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716