The "Advanced Ceramics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global advanced ceramics market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on advanced ceramics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global advanced ceramics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global advanced ceramics market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Advanced Ceramics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global advanced ceramics market

4. Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Application 2017 2023

4.1 Bioceramics

4.2 Catalyst supports

4.3 Electronic devices

4.4 Engine parts

4.5 Filters

4.6 Wear parts

4.7 Others

5. Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Product Type 2017 2023

5.1 Ceramic coatings

5.2 Monolithic ceramics

5.3 Ceramic matrix composites

6. Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Material 2017 2023

6.1 Alumina

6.2 Silicon

6.3 Titanate

6.4 Zirconia

6.5 Others

7. Global Advanced Ceramics Market by End-Use 2017 2023

7.1 Chemical

7.2 Medical

7.3 Electrical

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Environmental

7.6 Others

8. Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Regions 2017 2023

9. Companies Covered

Ceradyne Inc.

Elan Technology

Ortech Incorporated

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

CoorsTek

3M

DuPont

Honeywell

Saint Gobain

Pall Corporation

