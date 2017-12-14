

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) expects results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017 to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.55 per share. This range is a decrease compared to the third quarter of 2017 consolidated net earnings of $0.79 per share and is comparable to the fourth quarter of 2016 earnings of $0.50 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company believes overall market demand in the fourth quarter of 2017 has been solid. However, expected fourth quarter of 2017 earnings in the steel mills segment will be negatively impacted by margin compression as the import surge experienced in the summer of 2017 has been working its way through end markets over the last half of the year. This pressure from imports combined with weakness in plate steel have caused us to lower fourth quarter of 2017 earnings estimate for the steel mills segment. It expects similar results in the steel products segment in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2017.



Nucor Steel Louisiana experienced an unplanned outage in the fourth quarter of 2017 and resumed operations in early December. However, this outage was shorter than the unplanned outages experienced in the third quarter of 2017. Because of this, the company expects earnings of the raw materials segment in the fourth quarter of 2017 to be improved from the third quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX