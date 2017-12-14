Worldwide Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMs) Sensors Market 2018-2024: Total Value is $12.5 Billion in 2017, Up from $10.35 Billion in 2016, and Will Grow to $58.7 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMs) Sensors: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2018 - 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The new study MEMs Sensors: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2018 - 2024 has 312 pages, 135 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the MEMs sensor have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.

MEMS accelerometers are replacing traditional electro-mechanical accelerometers because they offer tactical grade performance. They povide the functionality required to measure motion in three-dimensional space. Digital signal processors calibrates the sensors during runtime. They intelligently convert raw sensor data from multiple sensors. The output from MEMs sensors creates application-specific data.

The total value of the MEMs sensor market is $12.5 billion in 2017, up from $10.35 billion in 2016. Markets grow to $58.7 billion in 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy, IoT, robots, drones, self-driving cars, and artificial intelligence. The digital economy rides on the back of MEMs sensors. This is the new world aspect, everything is monitored and activated digitally.

MEMs organic volume growth has been relatively slow as existing motion sensor and traditional end-product markets achieve market saturation. There are new and growing opportunities, including the newer IoT applications that are in the early adopter phase. IoT sensors have yet to gain significant market traction but they will, once units are proven in real life situations of the digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, traffic lights, and smart things.

As a significant market does take root, MEMs sensors face the challenge of generating profit above costs. The companies keep prices low to buy customers and spur demand. MEMs vendors seek to be in businesses where there are millions and billions of units.

MEMs Sensors Market Driving Forces

MEMs market is ripe for consolidation

25 participants with measurable market share

Huge growth coming from the digital economy

Digital ecosystem depends on sensors

Driven by IoT

Driven by self-driving cars

Driven by artificial intelligence

Driven by robots

Driven by augmented reality

Driven by drone riven by interoperability

Freedom to move workloads anywhere in the cloud ecosystem

Key Topics:

MEMs Sensors

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Digital Economy

Internet of Things

Digital Monitoring

Digital Triggering Activation

Smart Devices

Smart Cities

Smart Drones

Smart Agriculture

Self-Driving Cars

Key Topics Covered:

1. MEMs Sensors: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology in The Fabrication of Inertial Sensors

1.2 Semiconductor Industry Is Cyclical

1.3 IoT Sensor Types

1.4 Application Integration for Siloed IoT Projects

1.5 Internet of Things (IoT) Based on Standards

1.6 With IoT, APIs Are Used for Everything

1.6.1 IoT Use Cases



2. MEMs Sensors Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 MEMs Sensors Market Driving Forces

2.2 MEMs Sensors Market Shares

2.3 MEMs Sensors Market Forecasts

2.4 MEMS Foundry Market Models

2.5 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Driving Forces

2.6 MEMs Price Analysis

2.7 MEMs Sensors Regional Market Analysis



3. MEMs Sensors Product Description

3.1 STMicroelectronics

3.2 Bosch Industrial IoT Asset Efficiency Sensor Solutions

3.3 InvenSense



4. MEMs Sensors Research and Technology

4.1 MEMS Sensor Standards

4.2 InvenSense Technology

4.3 Nanotechnology Is Significant for MEMs



5. MEMs Sensors Company Profiles

5.1 Block Engineering

5.2 Bosch

5.3 Cymbet

5.4 Infineon

5.5 JonDeTech

5.6 NaugaNeedles

5.7 Qorvo

5.8 Rogue Valley Microdevices

5.9 Senseair Test & Measurement Carbon Dioxide Sensors

5.10 Softbank

5.11 STMicroelectronics

5.12 Structured Materials Industries

5.13 Taiwan Semiconductor

5.14 TDK / InvenSense

5.15 Texas Instruments

5.16 Thorlabs

5.17 Vectornav

5.18 List of Selected MEMs Sensor Manufacturing Companies

5.19 List of MEMs Foundries



6. Research Methodology



