The "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from polyester fibers. PTA is largely used to produce polyester fibers. It acts as a feedstock along with mono-ethylene glycol and other chemicals for producing synthetic polymers. It is largely preferred due to its abundant availability, the simple chemical process of polyester synthesis, superior mechanical properties, enhanced chemical properties, recyclability, and a wide range of intermediates to be produced from polyester fibers.
Polyester fibers are largely used to manufacture apparels such as top-weight and bottom-weight fabrics; household and institutional textiles such as sheets and pillowcases, towels, curtains, draperies, upholstery, and bed ticking; carpets and rugs; and industrial and consumer textiles. Industrial and consumer textiles have the highest consumption of polyester fiber, followed by apparel and household and institutional textiles.
Key vendors
- BP
- China Petrochemical
- Eastman
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
- Reliance Industries
Other prominent vendors
- Alpek
- CEPSA
- DowDuPont
- Far Eastern Group
- Formosa Petrochemical
- Hanwha Group
- Hengli Petrochemicals
- JBF Industries
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan)
- Indorama Ventures Public Company
- Indian Oil
- SABIC
- TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL
- TONGKUN GROUP
- Zhejiang Hengyi Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xc7pw8/global_purified?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005832/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Plastic Additives