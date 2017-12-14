The "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from polyester fibers. PTA is largely used to produce polyester fibers. It acts as a feedstock along with mono-ethylene glycol and other chemicals for producing synthetic polymers. It is largely preferred due to its abundant availability, the simple chemical process of polyester synthesis, superior mechanical properties, enhanced chemical properties, recyclability, and a wide range of intermediates to be produced from polyester fibers.

Polyester fibers are largely used to manufacture apparels such as top-weight and bottom-weight fabrics; household and institutional textiles such as sheets and pillowcases, towels, curtains, draperies, upholstery, and bed ticking; carpets and rugs; and industrial and consumer textiles. Industrial and consumer textiles have the highest consumption of polyester fiber, followed by apparel and household and institutional textiles.

Key vendors

BP

China Petrochemical

Eastman

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Reliance Industries

Other prominent vendors

Alpek

CEPSA

DowDuPont

Far Eastern Group

Formosa Petrochemical

Hanwha Group

Hengli Petrochemicals

JBF Industries

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan)

Indorama Ventures Public Company

Indian Oil

SABIC

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

TONGKUN GROUP

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xc7pw8/global_purified?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005832/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Plastic Additives