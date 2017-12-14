BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Corporation") today announces changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Following the Board's decision to increase the number of members on the Board to 8 members, the Corporation announces the appointment of Mr. Denis Mathieu and Mr. Warrant White to its Board, effective as of January 1st, 2018.

M. Denis Mathieu has a vast experience in the distribution sector. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Novexco Inc., a Canadian leader in the distribution of office supplies and products. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Mathieu worked for Uni-Select Inc. the largest distributor of auto parts in Canada, notably as Executive Vice President Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer. He had previously held various management and executive positions with Transcontinental Inc. and the Laurentian Group Corporation. Denis Mathieu is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrees du Quebec and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universite Laval and a MBA from Universite de Sherbrooke.

For his part, Warren White is a seasoned leader with an impressive track record in information technology. Mr. White served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Engineering at CGI from 2003 to 2012. He previously served as Vice President, Information Technology and Procurement for Alcan Aluminum, as well as Vice-President, Strategic Planning and CIO for Dominion Textile. In addition, over the past decade, he has served on the boards of four publicly traded companies. Warren White is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrees du Quebec and holds a Bachelor's degree in Accountancy and a MBA from Concordia University.

The Corporation also announces the appointment of Mr. Raymond Pare to its Board as the Fonds de Solidarite des travailleurs du Quebec's nominee, in replacement of Ms. Elaine Zakaib who recently resigned as director of the Corporation. This appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Pare was Chief Financial Officer of the SAQ from November 2015 until August of this year when he joined Sotramont Canada inc. as an associate partner. Between 2003 and 2015, he held several executive positions at Alimentation Couche-Tard inc., including the position of Vice-President and Chef Financial Officer during his last years. Mr. Pare also acts as strategic advisor for Groupe SPI inc., a distribution and consulting company in the field of health and safety. Mr. Pare has a Bachelor degree in Accounting from Universite du Quebec and a MBA in Financing, and is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrees du Quebec.

"I would like to thank Ms. Zakaib for her contribution and availability, we wish her the best of luck," said Robert Cloutier, Chairman of the Board of Colabor. As for the appointment of the three new highly qualified directors, Mr Cloutier indicates "it reflects Colabor's desire to form a first-level board of directors. The recognized skills of MM. Pare, Mathieu and White will be important assets for the Board and the whole organization. In addition, their rigor and work ethic will contribute to the maintenance of good governance. On behalf of all Board members, I wish them the warmest welcome," said Robert Cloutier, Chairman of Colabor's Board of Directors.

ABOUT COLABOR

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and non-food products serving the foodservice market (cafeterias, restaurants, hotels, restaurant chains) in Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance, business operations and future events. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results or events may differ.

