Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-12-14 15:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydbank today increased its ownership interest to 5.2% of the share capital of Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn.
Sydbank considers the purchase of the shareholding in Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn as a pure financial investment and a consequence of a long-standing, good cooperation.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657081
Sydbank considers the purchase of the shareholding in Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn as a pure financial investment and a consequence of a long-standing, good cooperation.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657081