Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-12-14 15:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydbank today increased its ownership interest to 5.2% of the share capital of Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn.



Sydbank considers the purchase of the shareholding in Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn as a pure financial investment and a consequence of a long-standing, good cooperation.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657081