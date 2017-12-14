sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.12.2017 | 16:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Haemophilia Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2017-2027: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Haemophilia Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report covers the two main types of the disease, haemophilia A (factor VIII deficiency) and B (factor IX deficiency), both of which are X-linked recessive disorders that are much more common in males, as well as acquired haemophilia, a very rare autoimmune disorder caused by abnormal immune system autoreactivity, resulting in clotting factor deficiency (usually factor VIII) and signs and symptoms similar to those of HA/HB.

This report provides the current prevalent population for haemophilia across 17 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, sub-populations with the covered types of haemophilia, as well as several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of haemophilia and clinical features thereof have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for haemophilia include:

  • Development of inhibitors
  • Haemophilic arthropathy
  • Reduced bone density
  • Cirrhosis
  • Hepatocellular carcinoma

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence for Haemophilia
  10. Features of Haemophilia Patients
  11. Haemophilia a Patients
  12. Haemophilia B Patients
  13. Acquired Haemophilia Patients
  14. Comorbid Conditions of Haemophilia Patients
  15. Haemophilic Arthropathy
  16. Other Comorbid Conditions
  17. Abbreviations Used in the Report
  18. Other Publications
  19. Online Patient-Based Databases
  20. Patient-Based Offering
  21. Online Pricing Data & Platforms
  22. References
  23. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z373rh/haemophilia?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire

Thema: Griechenland