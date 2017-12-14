Haemophilia Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2017-2027: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Haemophilia Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report covers the two main types of the disease, haemophilia A (factor VIII deficiency) and B (factor IX deficiency), both of which are X-linked recessive disorders that are much more common in males, as well as acquired haemophilia, a very rare autoimmune disorder caused by abnormal immune system autoreactivity, resulting in clotting factor deficiency (usually factor VIII) and signs and symptoms similar to those of HA/HB.



This report provides the current prevalent population for haemophilia across 17 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight, sub-populations with the covered types of haemophilia, as well as several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of haemophilia and clinical features thereof have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for haemophilia include:

Development of inhibitors

Haemophilic arthropathy

Reduced bone density

Cirrhosis

Hepatocellular carcinoma



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Haemophilia Features of Haemophilia Patients Haemophilia a Patients Haemophilia B Patients Acquired Haemophilia Patients Comorbid Conditions of Haemophilia Patients Haemophilic Arthropathy Other Comorbid Conditions Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Publications Online Patient-Based Databases Patient-Based Offering Online Pricing Data & Platforms References Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z373rh/haemophilia?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716