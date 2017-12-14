The global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market by distribution channels, including retail stores, online retail, and gynecology and fertility clinic. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rise in first-time pregnancy age

The first-time pregnancy age is increasing around the world. Earlier, pregnancy age used to be 22-30 years, which has now increased to 27-35 years, globally. Higher education, interest in pursuing a career, economic pressure, and problems in relationships, thus postponing marriage and motherhood to 30 years and above are some of the factors for the delay in first-time pregnancy age. Unplanned pregnancies were avoided due to increasing interest in higher education and increased use of contraceptives. As a result, birth rates have declined among women in their 20s but increased among women between 30 and 44 years.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for men's health, women's health, and genitourinary, "As the age of pregnancy increases, the rate of fertility decreases alongside. The most common symptom of age related decline in fertility is infrequent ovulation. Quantity and quality of ova declines after the age of 30. Due to this reason, miscarriage is a common issue. Increased incidence of chromosomal abnormalities is a common cause for this. Thus, increase in the age of pregnancy has escalated the demand for female fertility and pregnancy rapid tests, which will continue to rise in the forecast period."

Market trend: increasing use of digital platforms

There is a growing shift from analog to digital devices among consumers. New rapid diagnostic techniques and testing devices use digitalized platforms. Digital tests are provided in a format that is understood by everyone. Interpretation of the result is quite easy and does not rely on the customer's knowledge or the need to read instructions to understand the results, making it reliable.

Market challenge: high cost of female fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits

Due to the use of advanced technology to predict precise results instantly, rapid test kits that are available for testing female fertility and pregnancy are costly. The price of midstream format tests is high when compared with other formats. As a result, consumers, especially from the developing countries such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico choose other formats of pregnancy tests like the card or the strip, or conventional tests as they provide the same results and are significantly cheaper than midstream formats. Thus, the high price of midstream female fertility and pregnancy rapid test will work against the market growth and will have limited penetration in developing countries where cost is a primary restricting criterion.

Key vendors in the market

Alere

bioMérieux

Church Dwight

Quidel

With major vendors taking up more significant shares of the market, the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market is highly competitive. The vendors in the market compete on price, test sensitivity, and advanced technologies. There is also an influx of local vendors in the market, constituting significant risks for the existing vendors. As a result, vendors must distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment.

