BOSTON, 2017-12-14 16:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn"), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, is pleased to announce that Larry Schwartz, Seaborn's Chairman & CEO, has been named one of the 100 most powerful people in the telecoms industry by Global Telecoms Business ("GTB").



The Power 100 List annually identifies the most influential people in telecoms, content and Internet companies, selecting nominations from readers of the publication. Larry is one of only six people included on the list from the global subsea and data center industries. GTB notes that these top 100 were "those the industry felt were the real power, the real influencers, behind the telecoms sector" and were chosen by the editorial team with input from GTB's readers.



In only a few years, Larry has led Seaborn from being a start-up to now being a leading player in the global telecommunications industry, setting precedents with its business model, financing strategy and product set. With submarine cables providing more than 99% of the world's international data and voice communications, Seaborn continues to play a pioneering role in an industry that is critical to content providers, telecom operators, ISPs, governments and cloud-centric enterprises.



"This recognition helps to confirm Seaborn's strategy as a unique management-controlled, developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea systems," said Larry Schwartz.



Seaborn is the developer-owner-operator of Seabras-1, the only direct subsea system between São Paulo, Brazil and New York, USA. In addition, Seaborn is actively developing the ARBR subsea system between Argentina - Brazil and the SABR subsea system between South Africa - Brazil.



To view the full list, click here: https://www.globaltelecomsbusiness.com/article/b14xj0qzzyc34x/gtb-announces-powe r100-for-2017?copyrightInfo=true



About Seaborn Networks Seaborn is a leading developer-owner-operator of independent submarine fiber optic cable systems, including now fully operational Seabras-1 between U.S. - Brazil, ARBR between Brazil - Argentina (RFS Q4 2018), and SABR between Brazil /South Africa (RFS 2019). Seaborn has offices in the U.S., Brazil and England, and fully operational 24X7 NOC and disaster recovery NOC. Management has experience in designing, building, financing and operating many of the world's largest submarine and terrestrial networks. www.seabornnetworks.com



