NOTICE 14.12.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)NOTICE 14.12.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



Short name corrected for the following items:



FI4000287958 ------------ FI4000287966 ------------ FI4000287974 ------------ FI4000287982 ------------ FI4000287990 ------------



Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 75 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) with effect from 15.12.2017. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 14.12.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



KORJAUS: NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 15.12.2017



Short name korjattu seuraaviin:



FI4000287958 ------------ FI4000287966 ------------ FI4000287974 ------------ FI4000287982 ------------ FI4000287990 ------------



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 75 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien listauspäivä on 15.12.2017 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657085