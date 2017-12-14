The "Global Biodefense Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global biodefense market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Biodefense market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Biological agents used in warfare may prove to be more potent than conventional weapons. In the last century, the developments made in biochemistry and biotechnology have simplified the production of such weapons. Genetic engineering can be used to create new pathogens by manipulating genes, thereby giving rise to a whole new generation of genetically modified bioweapons. Factors such as ease of production, availability of technical know-how, and the extensive accessibility of biological agents have further led to the threat of biological weapons.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Government initiatives. Biological agents are easy to obtain as these are naturally present in the environment. The possibility of developing novel weapons through the use of these agents is alarming. Laboratories, across the world, are working on the development of advanced detection systems to identify areas and populations at risk of bioterrorism, provide early warning, and facilitate prompt treatment. Forensic technologies in many countries such as the US are working on identifying biological agents, their environmental origins, and their initial sources. Efforts include sanitization technologies to reinstate facilities without causing any additional concerns.
Key vendors
- Altimmune
- Bavarian Nordic
- DynPort Vaccine Company (DVC)
- Emergent BioSolutions
Other prominent vendors
- Acambis
- Achaogen
- Cleveland BioLabs
- Elusys Therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qn6swb/global_biodefense?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005864/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Biodefense