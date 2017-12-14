Mapp Enables DMLS To On-Board Over 20 Brands And Deliver Over 700 Million Emails In 18 Months

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp Digital (www.mapp.com), today announced the first results of its partnership with Digital Marketing Lead Solutions (DMLS). Mapp's channel partner, DMLS, worked with the Mapp Customer Engagement Platform to enhance their clients' ability to engage prospects and acquire new leads.

The successful partnership showcases Mapp's commitment to providing the tools to enhance brand engagement and marketing execution across channel and display. Through the Mapp Customer Engagement Platform, DMLS was able to successfully scale and deliver personalized programs designed around the goals and expectations for each of their respective brands and clients.

"When we first started working with Mapp, it was to offer the best email marketing platform to our customers," said Nik Manglani, co-founder and director of DMLS. "Since then, our partnership has turned into something much larger, together . Allowing DMLS to service over 20 brands and deliver more than 700 million emails in a span of 18 months. I am truly excited about where we can take the partnership in 2018."

By becoming a strategic reseller of the Mapp Customer Engagement Platform, offering a first-class service in digital marketing, DMLS has evolved its email services into one of the largest channels in their business.

"Our partnership with DMLS has been defining, and the results show it," said Michelle Ellicott-Taylor Channel Director at Mapp. "DMLS' experience in performance and acquisition, married with Mapp's technology, means brands experience the best possible ROI through their email marketing efforts. We're looking forward to seeing DMLS continue to drive success for their clients."

Additional partnership details:

Sales Enablement and technical training

Mapp created a dedicated team to serve the DMLS partnership. The team includes a pre-sales consultant, a partner manager, a deliverability manager and digital strategy consultant, who are dedicated to the success of DMLS and its customers

Mapp also offered DMLS hands on training by its product training consultants and technical support team

As a result, DMLS was enabled to manage the Customer Engagement Platform on behalf of their clients, as well as onboarding new clients to the platform and handling first and second line of technical support

DMLS have been making best use of Mapp Partner Portal , which provides their team with all the latest collateral

Deliverability

Managing and delivering high email volumes seamlessly is a key objective for DMLS. Thanks to the Mapp Customer Engagement Platform infrastructure having deliverability at its core, DMLS clients are able to scale up successfully, building good reputations and following bespoke warm-up programs designed around each brand's objectives.

DMLS are paving the way for brands to succeed in acquisition and retention across 2018, with the advantage of an established professional partnership with Mapp Digital.

About Mapp Digital

Mapp is one of the largest, global independent marketing technology companies. Our Customer Engagement Platform streamlines insights and pushes business results by identifying consumer and behavioral data to acquire new customers and grow brand affinity. Our efforts are propelled by people, cross-channel insights, marketing automation and orchestration. Mapp integrated Data Management Platform (DMP), modular software and customer-centric servicesenable marketers togo the extra mile, to bridge the digital gapand enhance brand engagement and marketing execution acrosschannel and display.

Mapp is headquartered inSan Diegowith global offices in eight countries. The company helps more than 3,000 companies obtain the maximum return from their digital marketing executions. Mapp customers include CNET, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Lloyds Banking Group, Pepsi, Puma, TNT, TSB Bank, Xerox. Follow us@Mapp_Digital, or visit us atmapp.com.

About Digital Marketing Lead Solutions (DMLS)

DMLS are a digital media agency that utilizes intricate online mediums as powerful promotional tools. With collective experience of over 60 years in Email Marketing and Customer Acquisition, and Customer Retention programmes DMLS knows what works. We consistently enable businesses to engage consumers, acquire leads and retain customers. Our team's success is rooted in an expert understanding of the multiple operations behind effectively targeting core audiences through a combination of email, mobile, display and social channels. To find out more about DMLS please visit: http://www.dmls-ltd.com.

DMLS has partnered with Mapp to become a preferred reseller of their cutting edge ESP. Market-leading technology combined with our industry expertise makes DMLS the ultimate Email Marketing solution. To find out more about DMLS please visit: http://www.dmls-ltd.com.

