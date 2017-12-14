Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSXV: ERA) (FSE: ELM) (OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce the development of graphene infused Lithium-ion batteries for fast charge applications.

Graphene among other applications has exceptionally high electrical and thermal conductivity. Currently li-ion battery technology is restricted by recharging time which Elcora plans on addressing through the application of graphene properties. Given these characteristics graphene could significantly improve the performance of lithium-ion battery technology and result in a major impact in the future of Li-ion applications.

Elcora is uniquely positioned to develop graphene infused Li-ion batteries for several reasons:

Elcora produces high quality graphene in its advanced graphite processing facility on-demand

Elcora produces high purity Lithium-ion anode battery powder from the same facility

Elcora's supplies the feed-stock for both graphene and anode powder fabrication processes

Elcora has expertise in graphene and Lithium-ion battery technology and is presently working with strategic partners in development of applications.

Elcora has its own in-house Lithium-Ion R&D Battery Lab

Elcora may improve Lithium-ion battery performance by optimizing thermal and electrical conductivity of the electrodes. Battery electrodes use carbon black as a conductivity promoter. The carbon black used in traditional electrodes may be replaced/supplemented with graphene produced using Elcora's environmentally friendly processing techniques. The highly conductive graphene should influence charge transfer kinetics, allowing for faster charging times compared to conventional electrode formulations.

Unlike carbon black, high-quality graphene has a relatively short shelf life (weeks if not days) and requires understanding of proper dispersion techniques. Elcora can produce its own graphene, that can be used in electrode formulation experiments immediately after fabrication. This synergy ensures that the graphene is of the highest quality before being infused into the battery electrode.

Elcora's goal is to develop proprietary battery technology that can store more capacity and deliver more power at lower cost.

Commented CEO Troy Grant, "We believe Elcora's production of both graphene and anode powder along with our expertise and strategic relationships with third parties is a perfect fit to our end goal of addressing the energy storage market."

About Elcora Advanced Materials

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company. Elcora mines, processes, and refines graphite. That graphite is converted to graphene or graphite powder for Li-ion batteries. As part of the vertical integration strategy, Elcora has secured high-grade graphite from its interest in the operation of the Ragedara mine in Sri Lanka, which is already in production. Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.