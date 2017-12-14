Laguna, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - As a follow-up to CERESLabs opening their doors to the investor community last week, Sachin Barot, CEO, announces the formation of their Advisory Board to assist in positioning the company for the global marketplace. The Board will ensure that the infrastructure and operations will meet the highest standards for an analytical cannabis laboratory. Additionally, the Board will provide guidance in the company's practices and processes, plus insights in the areas of global research and new product development.

CERESLabs appointed Dr. Pritesh Kumar as Chair. Dr. Kumar brings a team of 40+ international scientists to help establish initial operations, provide proprietary scientific staff training, and serve as assets for the company's expansion plan.

"Dr. Kumar's expertise in cannabis research, analytical testing methodology, purification technologies, and laboratory protocols, as well as his work with the global scientific community, will be invaluable in achieving the highest standards for our testing facilities," said Barot, CEO of CERESLabs.

Dr. Kumar is the Founder of KYDS LLC, a company which provides purification and state-of-the-art analytical testing services to permitted Industrial Hemp Processors / Growers within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The company is an authorized agent and acts on behalf of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA).

Dr. Kumar earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology, with a focus in cannabinoid pharmacology, from the University of Louisville. He has conducted pharmacological testing of FDA-approved drugs as potential ligands for the cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB2) and investigated the pharmacology of cannabinoids. Dr. Kumar has been published in numerous scientific journals including the European Journal of Pharmacology, Pharmacology and Physiology, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, and Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications. He is also an active member of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS).

"I am looking forward to working with the CERESLabs team to develop the scientific infrastructure necessary to achieve the highest quality cannabis laboratory testing facilities in the world," said Dr. Kumar.

Dr. Kumar's first appointees to the CERESLabs Advisory Board are recognized leaders in their respective fields: Dr. Charlyn Belluzzo, a global public health visionary, and Bill Stephenson, well-known for his role in global institutional trading and technology.

Dr. Charlyn Belluzzo, ScMD, PhD, MBA

Dr. Belluzzo is an internationally recognized corporate and non-profit leader currently working as the Clinical Director for xRapid where she co-authors and orchestrates clinical research and oversees regulatory processes. xRapid is responsible for the first commercially available app with the functionality to quickly and accurately diagnose major diseases. Dr. Belluzzo is also co-owner and Director of Global Health Initiatives for DrInfo, a groundbreaking centralized health information system in New Zealand and Australia with a goal of global reach.

"It's exciting to be collaborating with an accomplished group of individuals working toward the common goal of providing safe and appropriate cannabis products for all end users," states Dr. Belluzzo.

Bill Stephenson

Mr. Stephenson is the Founder of the Alpha Innovation Required (AIR) Summit, which is a highly successful financial technology event and community for asset managers and investment banks. Mr. Stephenson is the Chief Strategy Officer at a start-up technology company that has created an innovative performance and risk analytics platform for the financial trading community. Previously Mr. Stephenson was the Global Head of Trading at Franklin Templeton Investments where he held trading and leadership positions over a 20-year span. In 2014, Mr. Stephenson was named as one of the top 100 Most Influential People in buy-side trading by The Trade magazine.

According to Stephenson, "If you're going to invest time or capital in the cannabis space, analytical research and testing is the most interesting corner of the market. I am joining CERESLabs because they have scientific expertise, leadership, and the ability to attract the right strategic investment partners."

About CERESLabs

CERESLabs is an accomplished group of professionals dedicated to becoming the global leader in analytical cannabis laboratory testing. Key strengths include international scalability, speed to market, and grounding in proprietary scientific research methodologies and technologies.

CONTACT

Sachin Barot

Co-Founder, CEO of CERESLabs

213-536-7533 | info@CERESLabs.com | CERESLabs.com