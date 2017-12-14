The "Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global aromatherapy market to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing use of aromatherapy at home. The demand for aromatherapy products for use in homes has increased. The main areas of application of aromatherapy at home include relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief. The reasons for the high demand for aromatherapy at home are privacy, convenience, and cost factors.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing disposable income. Increased level of urbanization, especially in developing nations such as the US, the UK, and Germany has led to an increase in per capita disposable income among the population. The wellness market is influenced by urbanization and wide spread penetration of aromatherapy in cosmetic industry.
Key trends
- Increasing disposable income
- Increasing demand for aromatherapy products
- Continuous product innovation and improvement
- Increase in corporate wellness initiatives
Key vendors
- artnaturals
- doTERRA
- Edens Garden
- Rocky Mountain Oils
- Young Living
Other prominent vendors
- Biolandes
- Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients
- Healing Solutions
- Majestic Pure
- Moksha Lifestyle Products
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- New Directions Aromatics
- Radha Beauty
- OM SHE
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
