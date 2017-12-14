The "Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global aromatherapy market to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing use of aromatherapy at home. The demand for aromatherapy products for use in homes has increased. The main areas of application of aromatherapy at home include relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief. The reasons for the high demand for aromatherapy at home are privacy, convenience, and cost factors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing disposable income. Increased level of urbanization, especially in developing nations such as the US, the UK, and Germany has led to an increase in per capita disposable income among the population. The wellness market is influenced by urbanization and wide spread penetration of aromatherapy in cosmetic industry.

Key trends

Increasing disposable income

Increasing demand for aromatherapy products

Continuous product innovation and improvement

Increase in corporate wellness initiatives

Key vendors

artnaturals

doTERRA

Edens Garden

Rocky Mountain Oils

Young Living

Other prominent vendors

Biolandes

Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients

Healing Solutions

Majestic Pure

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Mountain Rose Herbs

New Directions Aromatics

Radha Beauty

OM SHE

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

