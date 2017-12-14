The "Global Digital Map Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global digital map market to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Digital Map Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of intelligent PDAs. A PDA is a software agent that can perform tasks or services for any individual. These tasks or services are based on user input, location awareness, and the ability to access information from a variety of online sources such as news, weather or traffic conditions, user schedules, and retail prices.
Sometimes, these devices are referred to as virtual assistants that are accessed by the consumers for personal use. These devices help the user while driving, and also help physically disabled users to access the latest technology through voice services. Cortana, Siri, Amazon echo, Google Now, and Facebook M are examples of PDAs.
Market trends
- Availability of location-based services
- Adoption of digital maps by smartphone manufacturers
- Advent of autonomous driving
Key vendors
- Alibaba
- Apple
- HERE
- Micello
- NavInfo
Other prominent vendors
- CE Info Systems
- Digital Map Products
- MapQuest
- MapSherpa
- MAPMECHANICS
- Nearmap
- OnStar
- OpenStreetMap
- PeopleNet
- Sensewhere
- TomTom International
- Traceon
- ViaMichelin
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Use
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lslw4/global_digital?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005906/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Satellite Communications