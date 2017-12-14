The "Global Digital Map Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital map market to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Digital Map Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of intelligent PDAs. A PDA is a software agent that can perform tasks or services for any individual. These tasks or services are based on user input, location awareness, and the ability to access information from a variety of online sources such as news, weather or traffic conditions, user schedules, and retail prices.

Sometimes, these devices are referred to as virtual assistants that are accessed by the consumers for personal use. These devices help the user while driving, and also help physically disabled users to access the latest technology through voice services. Cortana, Siri, Amazon echo, Google Now, and Facebook M are examples of PDAs.

Market trends

Availability of location-based services

Adoption of digital maps by smartphone manufacturers

Advent of autonomous driving



Key vendors

Alibaba

Apple

Google

HERE

Micello

NavInfo

Other prominent vendors

CE Info Systems

Digital Map Products

MapQuest

MapSherpa

MAPMECHANICS

Nearmap

OnStar

OpenStreetMap

PeopleNet

Sensewhere

TomTom International

Traceon

ViaMichelin

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Use

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lslw4/global_digital?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005906/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Satellite Communications