Advanced Li-ion & Beyond Li-ion Batteries Markets Report 2018-2028: Unique Overview of 45 Different Electric Vehicle Categories, Which Include Land, Water, and Air Vehicles

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Advanced Li-ion & Beyond Li-ion Batteries 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report analyses the Li-ion industry with a critical outlook into how it will evolve over the next ten years. The report also leverages on the analyst's unique overview of 45 different electric vehicle categories, which include land, water, and air vehicles. These categories are used as the starting point to outline what battery chemistry will be the dominating one in forklifts, AGVs, plug-in hybrids, buses, trucks, two-wheelers, ships, drones, and airplanes.
Li-ion batteries and advanced Li-ion batteries are benchmarked and compared to other battery chemistries like lithium sulphur, lithium air, sodium ion, magnesium ion, zinc- carbon, supercapacitors, zinc air, and redox flow batteries. Additional markets like consumer electronics, wearables, and stationary storage are also presented and analysed with forecasts as to which battery chemistry will prevail or establish itself in a given niche.
The report is complemented with 12 full company profiles, as well as dozens of case studies from leading Li-ion manufacturers like LGChem and Tesla, or materials suppliers like 3M, Umicore, BASF, SGL, and Solvay. The advanced Li-ion industry is analysed in terms of cathode, anode, and electrolyte innovation, not to mention other key components like electrode binders, current collectors, additives, and conductive agents. A thorough analysis of graphite, both natural and synthetic, as well as silicon-based anodes, lithium titanate, lithium metal; LCO, NMC, LFP, NCA, and sulphur presents advantages and disadvantages of each material from both a technological and a strategic standpoint.
The report includes ten year forecasts from 2018 through 2028 that detail the market share of each material over the next decade, answering key questions like:
- What applications will LFP find after new regulations in China?
- When is it more convenient to use lithium titanate as opposed to graphite?
- What is the state of development with silicon anodes, and will they be used in silicon-dominant or graphite-dominant blends?
- Are solid-state batteries ready for commercial development?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND FORECASTS
1.1. Li-ion batteries revolutionise energy availability
1.2. Why does battery innovation matter?
1.3. LIB cell cost ($/kWh) forecasts
1.4. Materials, processes, and markets for Advanced Li-ion
1.5. LIB standard chemistries in 2018, 2023, and 2028
1.6. Beyond Li-ion: new battery chemistries
1.7. Non-commercial new battery technologies
1.8. Forecasts ($B)
1.9. List of industry events mentioned in this report
2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. What's the big deal with batteries?
2.2. More than Li-ion
3. BATTERY BASICS
3.1. What is a battery?
3.2. Energy Density
3.3. What is a Li-ion battery?
3.4. Safety
4. ADVANCED LI-ION BATTERIES
4.1. Batteries and thermodynamics
4.2. Lithium is not the only element in Li-ion batteries
4.3. Conventional Li-ion vs. Advanced Li-ion
4.4. Ways to get above 250 Wh/kg
5. LI-ION ELECTRODE MATERIALS
5.1. A family tree of batteries - Lithium-based
5.2. Anode materials
5.3. Cathode materials
6. INACTIVE MATERIALS
6.1. Separators
6.2. Current collectors
6.3. Binders
6.4. Solvents
6.5. Conductive additives
6.6. Electrolytes, salts, and additives
6.7. Solid-state electrolytes
7. CURRENT LI-ION VS. FUTURE LI-ION
7.1. Future Li-ion according to BMW
7.2. LGChem's view of future batteries
7.3. Battery Projects
8. BEYOND LI-ION TECHNOLOGIES
8.1. Is Li-ion the silver bullet of batteries?
8.1.1. Is Li-ion the silver bullet of batteries?
8.1.2. Is Li-ion the silver bullet of batteries?
8.1.3. The innovation cycle
8.1.4. Li-ion vs. future Li-ion vs. beyond Li-ion
8.1.5. There are several avenues to better batteries
8.1.6. What is the future battery technology?
8.1.7. Cathodes for post-Li-ion
9. LITHIUM-SULPHUR
9.1. Motivation - Why Lithium Sulphur batteries?
9.2. Lithium-sulphur batteries
9.3. Lithium sulphur battery applications
9.4. Lithium Sulphur value chain
10. LITHIUM-AIR
10.1. The Holy Grail of batteries - lithium-air batteries
10.2. Types of Lithium-air batteries
10.3. Aqueous LABs
10.4. Non-aqueous LABs
10.5. Technical challenges for LABs
11. OTHER LI-BASED BATTERIES
11.1. Lithium/thionyl chloride (Li-SOCl2)
11.2. Lithium/iodine (Li-I2)
11.3. Lithium/sulphur dioxide - Seoul National University
12. SODIUM-ION
12.1. Sodium-ion batteries as a drop-in technology
12.2. Working principle of sodium-ion batteries
12.3. Sodium-ion vs. Lithium-ion
12.4. Life cycle assessment of Na-ion vs. Li-ion
12.5. Sodium-ion - Laboratories
12.6. The cost of sodium-ion batteries - CIC Energigune
12.7. New cathodes for sodium-ion - Seoul National University
13. REDOX FLOW BATTERIES
13.1. Catholytes and anolytes
13.2. Exploded view of an RFB and polarisation curve
13.3. The case for RFBs
13.3.1. The case for RFBs
13.3.2. The case for RFBs
13.4. Types of RFBs
13.5. Other RFB configurations
13.6. Redox Flow Battery Technology Recap
13.7. Hype Curve for RFB technologies
13.8. Comparison with fuel cells and conventional batteries
13.9. Redox Flow Batteries
14. SUPERCAPACITORS AND LITHIUM-ION CAPACITORS
14.1. Operating principle of supercapacitors
14.2. Types of capacitor
14.3. Principles - capacitance
14.4. Principles - supercapacitance
14.5. Supercapacitors: victims of the wrong performance metric?
14.6. Forklifts may not be the same again
14.7. Lithium-ion capacitors (LIC)
14.8. Supercapacitors and Lithium-ion capacitors
14.9. LICs for EV fast charging infrastructures - ZapGo
15. MAGNESIUM-ION
15.1. Magnesium-ion batteries
15.2. Magnesium-ion - Ljubljana University
15.3. Magnesium-ion - ZSW Ulm
16. SODIUM-SULPHUR
16.1. Sodium-sulphur batteries
16.2. Sodium-sulphur batteries - NGK Insulators
17. ZINC-AIR
17.1. Zinc-air batteries - operating principle
17.2. The problem of making Zn-air high-power
17.3. Zn-air batteries - EMW Energy
17.4. Zn-air batteries - Fluidic Energy
17.5. Zn-air batteries - EOS Energy Storage
18. ZINC-CARBON
18.1. Zinc-carbon batteries
18.2. Zinc-carbon batteries - Medical applications
18.3. Zinc-carbon batteries - Cosmetic skin patches
18.4. Zinc-carbon - FlexEL LLC
18.5. Zinc-carbon - Zinergy Power
19. BENCHMARK OF LI-ION VS. OTHER TECHNOLOGIES
19.1. A family tree of batteries - Li-ion
19.2. A family tree of batteries - Non-Li-ion
19.3. Benchmarking of theoretical battery performance
19.4. Benchmarking of practical battery performance
19.5. Battery technology benchmark - Comparison chart
19.6. Battery technology benchmark - open challenges
20. ADDRESSABLE MARKETS
20.1. Electric vehicles
20.2. Consumer electronics
20.3. Wearables
20.4. Stationary storage (BESS)
20.5. Internet of Things (IoT)
21. MARKET FORECASTS
21.1. Cathode materials forecasts 2018 - 2028
21.2. Anode materials forecasts 2018 - 2028
21.3. Li-ion electrolyte forecasts 2018 - 2028
21.4. Battery forecasts for drones and electric aircraft, 2018 - 2028
21.5. Battery forecasts for marine EVs, 2018 - 2028
21.6. Battery forecasts for consumer electronics, 2018 - 2028
21.7. Battery forecasts for stationary storage (BESS), 2018 - 2028
21.8. Disruptive potential vs. rate of innovation
21.9. Summary tables - cathode, anode, electrolyte ($B)
22. COMPANY PROFILES
22.1. List of company profiles
22.1.1. SiNode Systems
22.1.2. Broadbit Batteries
22.1.3. Unienergy Technology
22.1.4. NGK
22.1.5. 24M
22.1.6. Johnson Battery Technology
22.1.7. Nano Nouvelle
22.1.8. US Army Research Lab
22.1.9. Voltaiq
22.1.10. PARC
22.1.11. Energous
22.1.12. Tanktwo
23. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- 24M
- 3M
- Alveo Energy
- Amprius
- Ashland
- BASF
- BioSolar
- Black Diamond
- Broadbit Batteries
- CIC Energigune
- Dreamweaver
- EMW Energy
- EOS Energy Storage
- Energous
- Enevate
- Enovix
- FDK Corporation
- Faradion
- FlexEL LLC
- Fluidic Energy
- Fraunhofer ISE
- Hanyang University
- Imerys
- Johnson Battery Technology
- Juline-Titans (former Aquion Energy)
- Kokam
- Kuraray
- Leyden Jar
- Ljubljana University
- NEI Corporation
- NGK
- Nano Nouvelle
- Nexeon
- Nippon Chemicon
- OCSiAl
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- PARC
- PPG
- Paraclete Energy
- Samsung
- Seoul National University
- Sharp Laboratories of Europe
- Shin-Etsu
- SiLion
- SiNode Systems
- Solid Power
- Solidenergy
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Electric
- Tanktwo
- Tesla
- ThyssenKrupp
- Toshiba
- Toyota Motors
- US Army Research Lab
- Umicore
- Unienergy Technology
- Voltaiq
- ZSW Ulm
- ZapGo
- Zeon
- Zinergy Power
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m74qxg/advanced_liion?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716