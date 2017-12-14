Advanced Li-ion & Beyond Li-ion Batteries Markets Report 2018-2028: Unique Overview of 45 Different Electric Vehicle Categories, Which Include Land, Water, and Air Vehicles

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Li-ion & Beyond Li-ion Batteries 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyses the Li-ion industry with a critical outlook into how it will evolve over the next ten years. The report also leverages on the analyst's unique overview of 45 different electric vehicle categories, which include land, water, and air vehicles. These categories are used as the starting point to outline what battery chemistry will be the dominating one in forklifts, AGVs, plug-in hybrids, buses, trucks, two-wheelers, ships, drones, and airplanes.



Li-ion batteries and advanced Li-ion batteries are benchmarked and compared to other battery chemistries like lithium sulphur, lithium air, sodium ion, magnesium ion, zinc- carbon, supercapacitors, zinc air, and redox flow batteries. Additional markets like consumer electronics, wearables, and stationary storage are also presented and analysed with forecasts as to which battery chemistry will prevail or establish itself in a given niche.



The report is complemented with 12 full company profiles, as well as dozens of case studies from leading Li-ion manufacturers like LGChem and Tesla, or materials suppliers like 3M, Umicore, BASF, SGL, and Solvay. The advanced Li-ion industry is analysed in terms of cathode, anode, and electrolyte innovation, not to mention other key components like electrode binders, current collectors, additives, and conductive agents. A thorough analysis of graphite, both natural and synthetic, as well as silicon-based anodes, lithium titanate, lithium metal; LCO, NMC, LFP, NCA, and sulphur presents advantages and disadvantages of each material from both a technological and a strategic standpoint.

The report includes ten year forecasts from 2018 through 2028 that detail the market share of each material over the next decade, answering key questions like:

What applications will LFP find after new regulations in China ?

? When is it more convenient to use lithium titanate as opposed to graphite?

What is the state of development with silicon anodes, and will they be used in silicon-dominant or graphite-dominant blends?

Are solid-state batteries ready for commercial development?



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND FORECASTS

1.1. Li-ion batteries revolutionise energy availability

1.2. Why does battery innovation matter?

1.3. LIB cell cost ($/kWh) forecasts

1.4. Materials, processes, and markets for Advanced Li-ion

1.5. LIB standard chemistries in 2018, 2023, and 2028

1.6. Beyond Li-ion: new battery chemistries

1.7. Non-commercial new battery technologies

1.8. Forecasts ($B)

1.9. List of industry events mentioned in this report



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. What's the big deal with batteries?

2.2. More than Li-ion



3. BATTERY BASICS

3.1. What is a battery?

3.2. Energy Density

3.3. What is a Li-ion battery?

3.4. Safety



4. ADVANCED LI-ION BATTERIES

4.1. Batteries and thermodynamics

4.2. Lithium is not the only element in Li-ion batteries

4.3. Conventional Li-ion vs. Advanced Li-ion

4.4. Ways to get above 250 Wh/kg



5. LI-ION ELECTRODE MATERIALS

5.1. A family tree of batteries - Lithium-based

5.2. Anode materials

5.3. Cathode materials



6. INACTIVE MATERIALS

6.1. Separators

6.2. Current collectors

6.3. Binders

6.4. Solvents

6.5. Conductive additives

6.6. Electrolytes, salts, and additives

6.7. Solid-state electrolytes



7. CURRENT LI-ION VS. FUTURE LI-ION

7.1. Future Li-ion according to BMW

7.2. LGChem's view of future batteries

7.3. Battery Projects



8. BEYOND LI-ION TECHNOLOGIES

8.1. Is Li-ion the silver bullet of batteries?

8.1.1. Is Li-ion the silver bullet of batteries?

8.1.2. Is Li-ion the silver bullet of batteries?

8.1.3. The innovation cycle

8.1.4. Li-ion vs. future Li-ion vs. beyond Li-ion

8.1.5. There are several avenues to better batteries

8.1.6. What is the future battery technology?

8.1.7. Cathodes for post-Li-ion



9. LITHIUM-SULPHUR

9.1. Motivation - Why Lithium Sulphur batteries?

9.2. Lithium-sulphur batteries

9.3. Lithium sulphur battery applications

9.4. Lithium Sulphur value chain



10. LITHIUM-AIR

10.1. The Holy Grail of batteries - lithium-air batteries

10.2. Types of Lithium-air batteries

10.3. Aqueous LABs

10.4. Non-aqueous LABs

10.5. Technical challenges for LABs



11. OTHER LI-BASED BATTERIES

11.1. Lithium/thionyl chloride (Li-SOCl2)

11.2. Lithium/iodine (Li-I2)

11.3. Lithium/sulphur dioxide - Seoul National University



12. SODIUM-ION

12.1. Sodium-ion batteries as a drop-in technology

12.2. Working principle of sodium-ion batteries

12.3. Sodium-ion vs. Lithium-ion

12.4. Life cycle assessment of Na-ion vs. Li-ion

12.5. Sodium-ion - Laboratories

12.6. The cost of sodium-ion batteries - CIC Energigune

12.7. New cathodes for sodium-ion - Seoul National University



13. REDOX FLOW BATTERIES

13.1. Catholytes and anolytes

13.2. Exploded view of an RFB and polarisation curve

13.3. The case for RFBs

13.3.1. The case for RFBs

13.3.2. The case for RFBs

13.4. Types of RFBs

13.5. Other RFB configurations

13.6. Redox Flow Battery Technology Recap

13.7. Hype Curve for RFB technologies

13.8. Comparison with fuel cells and conventional batteries

13.9. Redox Flow Batteries



14. SUPERCAPACITORS AND LITHIUM-ION CAPACITORS

14.1. Operating principle of supercapacitors

14.2. Types of capacitor

14.3. Principles - capacitance

14.4. Principles - supercapacitance

14.5. Supercapacitors: victims of the wrong performance metric?

14.6. Forklifts may not be the same again

14.7. Lithium-ion capacitors (LIC)

14.8. Supercapacitors and Lithium-ion capacitors

14.9. LICs for EV fast charging infrastructures - ZapGo



15. MAGNESIUM-ION

15.1. Magnesium-ion batteries

15.2. Magnesium-ion - Ljubljana University

15.3. Magnesium-ion - ZSW Ulm



16. SODIUM-SULPHUR

16.1. Sodium-sulphur batteries

16.2. Sodium-sulphur batteries - NGK Insulators



17. ZINC-AIR

17.1. Zinc-air batteries - operating principle

17.2. The problem of making Zn-air high-power

17.3. Zn-air batteries - EMW Energy

17.4. Zn-air batteries - Fluidic Energy

17.5. Zn-air batteries - EOS Energy Storage



18. ZINC-CARBON

18.1. Zinc-carbon batteries

18.2. Zinc-carbon batteries - Medical applications

18.3. Zinc-carbon batteries - Cosmetic skin patches

18.4. Zinc-carbon - FlexEL LLC

18.5. Zinc-carbon - Zinergy Power



19. BENCHMARK OF LI-ION VS. OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

19.1. A family tree of batteries - Li-ion

19.2. A family tree of batteries - Non-Li-ion

19.3. Benchmarking of theoretical battery performance

19.4. Benchmarking of practical battery performance

19.5. Battery technology benchmark - Comparison chart

19.6. Battery technology benchmark - open challenges



20. ADDRESSABLE MARKETS

20.1. Electric vehicles

20.2. Consumer electronics

20.3. Wearables

20.4. Stationary storage (BESS)

20.5. Internet of Things (IoT)



21. MARKET FORECASTS

21.1. Cathode materials forecasts 2018 - 2028

21.2. Anode materials forecasts 2018 - 2028

21.3. Li-ion electrolyte forecasts 2018 - 2028

21.4. Battery forecasts for drones and electric aircraft, 2018 - 2028

21.5. Battery forecasts for marine EVs, 2018 - 2028

21.6. Battery forecasts for consumer electronics, 2018 - 2028

21.7. Battery forecasts for stationary storage (BESS), 2018 - 2028

21.8. Disruptive potential vs. rate of innovation

21.9. Summary tables - cathode, anode, electrolyte ($B)



22. COMPANY PROFILES

22.1. List of company profiles

22.1.1. SiNode Systems

22.1.2. Broadbit Batteries

22.1.3. Unienergy Technology

22.1.4. NGK

22.1.5. 24M

22.1.6. Johnson Battery Technology

22.1.7. Nano Nouvelle

22.1.8. US Army Research Lab

22.1.9. Voltaiq

22.1.10. PARC

22.1.11. Energous

22.1.12. Tanktwo



23. APPENDIX



