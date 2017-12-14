The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Pharmaceutical excipients are inactive additives used in combination with active pharmacological ingredients. Manufacturers use pharmaceutical excipients for a number of purposes such as the transport of active drug component to an intended body part, prevention of early drug release, and improving the taste and look of the drug substance.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is to assess suppliers' control over the quality of concomitant components in excipients. Concomitant elements are other entities present in excipients other than the principal components.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global pharmaceutical excipients market is the increase in aging population base, and high occurrences of chronic diseases are poised to drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the high switching costs. The switching costs for buyers is high as they must ensure compliance with all the respective regulatory mandates valid for the particular type of excipient they are procuring.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Category Definition

Research Methodology

PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

BASF

Ashland

Dow Chemical

ADM

Evonik Industries

