The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Pharmaceutical excipients are inactive additives used in combination with active pharmacological ingredients. Manufacturers use pharmaceutical excipients for a number of purposes such as the transport of active drug component to an intended body part, prevention of early drug release, and improving the taste and look of the drug substance.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is to assess suppliers' control over the quality of concomitant components in excipients. Concomitant elements are other entities present in excipients other than the principal components.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global pharmaceutical excipients market is the increase in aging population base, and high occurrences of chronic diseases are poised to drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the high switching costs. The switching costs for buyers is high as they must ensure compliance with all the respective regulatory mandates valid for the particular type of excipient they are procuring.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- BASF
- Ashland
- Dow Chemical
- ADM
- Evonik Industries
