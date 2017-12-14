STRATACACHE and PRN Announce Acquisition of Pharmacy-focused Digital Marketing and Signage Company iDKLIC

The Belgium-based Company Complements new PRN Health Subsidiary

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --STRATACACHE and PRN today announced the acquisition of iDKLIC, a digital marketing and signage provider in the healthcare industry based in Brussels, Belgium. Expanding its global footprint of scalable customer engagement and activation technologies at the point of decision, iDKLIC will operate within the newly formed PRN Health Ltd. division as part of its current wellness product offerings. PRN currently provides interactive pharmacy displays and touchscreens for today's leading wellness retailers.

Changes in both patient profile and healthcare delivery are leading pharmacies to evolve from small medicinal counters to inspiring well-being centers, evolving the in-store experience to an entirely new level. PRN Health's digital solutions are a strategic part of enhancing the patient journey in a retail environment.

iDKLIC provides thousands of pharmacies in Europe with turnkey and customizable content management, digital signage solutions and interactive digital advertising networks. Its Pharmaseen platform currently operates in Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg, with multiple expansion opportunities throughout Europe. Pharmaseen is a unique health communication channel created specifically for the pharmacy retail environment. It attracts, engages and educates the audience while triggering point-of-decision upsell opportunities.

The partnership will give PRN, which provides unique point-of-sale and highly visible advertising solutions to convenience stores and pharmacies, an expedited entry into the growing health and wellness market in Europe and a solid foundation upon which to build and expand. PRN will expand iDKLIC's proven platform for serving independent pharmacies in the US. iDKLIC will have access to STRATACACHE's expansive Global network of field support, operations and customer support infrastructure as well as investment capital to support expansion into new markets and regions.

iDKLIC's co-founder and CEO, Jean-Charles Figoni, will remain as CEO and will continue to lead the company's expansion in Europe. He stated: "Since 2006, our company has been receiving a positive response from advertisers and customers. Our concept is established in over 1,250 pharmacies, reaching 2 million impressions per day. We are looking forward to further expanding the number of pharmacies and advertisers in Europe."

"iDKLIC has built a successful model for serving European pharmacy customers," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. "With access to the technology, operational expertise and investment capital of PRN and STRATACACHE, iDKLIC can now deliver its proven value-added model to more pharmacy customers in more countries across Europe. The acquisition will also give PRN access to a proven platform for serving independent pharmacies and regional drugstore chains in North America."

Jean-Charles Figoni added: "At our end, we were fully aware that STRATACACHE would help us achieve our mission and realize our vision in a faster, more professional and integrated manner."

Learn more at www.prn.com and www.idklic.com.

About PRN, LLC

PRN, a STRATACACHE company, is the leading digital media company specializing in digital solutions that activate shoppers along the path-to-purchase right up to the point-of-sale. With the LIFT interactive point of purchase network at convenience stores, in-aisle interactive touchscreens and smart video signage, PRN's solutions can be found in over 18,000 retail locations. Providing turn-key solutions to retailers, PRN 's services include brand advertising and network monetization, content strategy and consumer experience, product design and integration and technical support. With headquarters in San Francisco, PRN has over 25 years of experience in retail technology and shopper activation. To learn more, visit www.prn.com, follow them on Twitter @PRNllc, or like them on Facebook.

About iDKLIC

iDKLIC is a digital marketing specialist in retail pharmacy. Its technology and services are present in more than 1,250 pharmacies across Europe. With its roots in the heart of Europe, iDKLIC responded to a need from the pharmacy retail market: maximize direct communication with the customer and trigger impulse purchases with high-in return products. With its creativity, innovation and application of new technologies, iDKLIC will improve healthcare outcomes thanks to its new approaches to traditional challenges across multiple channels and areas in the healthcare industry. To learn more, visit www.idklic.com follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter @iDklic or like them on Facebook.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE, Inc. is the leading provider of intelligent digital signage, digital merchandising, mobile enablement and analytics and rich media customer engagement at retail. These solutions help influence customers at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With over 2 million software activations globally across multiple platforms, we have the deepest footprint in the market and consistently enhance our offerings to better serve our customers. STRATACACHE is based in Dayton, Ohio and serves 28 countries with offices in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Bentonville, Dallas, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Oslo, Sittard, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Adelaide, Luxembourg and Bangalore. Learn more about STRATACACHE and its family of companies - Scala, PRN, Carmanah Signs, Optika, SuperLumin, enVu, RDM - www.stratacache.com, following us on Twitter @STRATACACHE or liking us on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619263/Premier_Retail_Networks_Health_Logo.jpg