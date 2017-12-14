According to the latest market study released by Technavio the probiotic ingredients market in the Americas is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, 2017-2021.

The report further segments the probiotic ingredients market in the Americas by application (food and beverage and dietary supplements) and by geography (North America and Central and South America).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the probiotic ingredients market in the Americas:

Increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotics

Rising focus on R&D

Growing marketing activities for probiotic products

Increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotics

There are billions of beneficial bacteria in the human intestine. Beneficial intestinal bacteria maintain the wellness of the human gut. However, sometimes, the decrease in bacterial colony count could be due to several reasons, which is more likely to affect the digestive system. Hence, it is highly important to maintain an optimum count of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Food sources are the best way to maintain the gut microflora, probiotics or beneficial bacteria.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food, "There is an increase in awareness for probiotics among consumers. This can be attributed to the focus on digestive health. Food products that contain probiotics are preferred more by the consumers. Due to this reason, manufacturers are focusing on including probiotic into their products."

Rising focus on R&D

Companies invest huge amounts to support R&D activities to tap the demand for probiotic ingredients in the Americas. For instance, DuPont Nutrition Health conduct various R&D activities in probiotic ingredients and products containing probiotics. Ensuring probiotic viability throughout the shelf life of supplements and developing condition-specific documentation and formulations over an expanding range of conditions are some of the key areas that they focus on. These activities are helping in developing enhanced products, thus driving the growth of the probiotic ingredients market in the Americas.

Growing marketing activities for probiotic products

There has been an increase in the launch of marketing campaigns related to probiotics. Such campaigns are improving the awareness of consumers regarding various probiotics products and influencing consumers toward purchasing these products. To promote probiotics products, food and beverage manufacturers conduct numerous marketing campaigns regarding the benefits of probiotic food products on health. This helps in increasing brand visibility, improving brand awareness, and increasing the sales.

"Danone launched a marketing campaign called Live InSync for its product Activia, which increased the awareness of probiotic cultures. In countries such as Brazil, the campaign was successful as the messages stressed and promoted the yogurt for good digestive health. Later, as the price decreased, the company launched campaigns for other consumer groups such as middle and low-income consumers," says Manjunath.

