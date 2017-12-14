Global Printed Electronics Market Report 2017: Key Industry Developments in 2017 and Market Predictions for 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Market for Printed Electronics" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Printing and imaging methods are being used to create innovative electronic components on a variety of substrates. Ultra thin printable electronic devices can be implemented flexibly and seamlessly in automobiles, energy generation, healthcare, or clothing, opening up possibilities in new industries and application areas.

This 320 page report highlights the latest innovations and products in the printed electronics market, developed by large companies and start-ups.

Report contents include:

Key industry developments in 2017 and market predictions for 2018.

Materials analysis: Materials used in printed electronics.

Types of printed electronics, properties, advantages and disadvantages.

Analysis of printing methods.

Market drivers and challenges in the printed electronics market.

Market analysis: Analysis of printed electronics markets and applications:

Conductive inks.



Wearables and IoT (flexible and stretchable electronics, components and systems for IoT and wireless sensors).



Medical and healthcare sensors and wearables (medicine, fitness and health, functional textiles with integrated displays, pharmaceutical packaging, biocompatible and biodegrdable substrates, biosensors )



Smart textiles and fabrics (stretchable and ultraflexible electronics in smart fabrics).



Energy storage and conversion (RF, piezo, thermal and solar harvesting).



Displays (flexible displays, electrochromic dimming mirrors and OLEDs in automotive, large-area electronic sensors).



Batteries (printable batteries and supercapacitors).



Logic and memory (novel interconnects, flexible transistors, organic and inorganic semiconductors).

Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the printed electronics market, by end user markets, regions and applications (revenues $ millions), to 2027.

Producer profiles: Printed electronics company profiles (Profiles of over 300 companies)

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors

1.2 What are printed electronics?

1.2.1 From rigid to printable

1.2.2 Organic and printed electronics

1.2.3 New conductive materials

1.3 Growth in the printed electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth in printable electronics products

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.3.4 Growth in wearables

1.3.5 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.3.6 Growth in printed automotive electronics

1.4 Global market revenues to 2027

1.4.1 Market structure

1.4.2 Current market size

1.4.3 Global market by region

1.4.4 Global market by applications

1.5 Market challenges



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study aims and objectives

2.2 Methodology



3 INTRODUCTION AND KEY MATERIALS ANALYSIS

3.1 Organic and inorganic electronics

3.2 Rigid versus printed, flexible and stretchable electronics

3.3 Key materials in printed electronics, properties, benefits and applications



4 CONDUCTIVE INKS

4.1 MARKET DRIVERS

4.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.3 APPLICATIONS

4.3.1 Current products

4.3.2 Advanced materials solutions

4.3.3 Touch screens

4.3.4 Photovoltaics

4.3.5 RFID

4.3.6 Smart labels

4.3.7 Smart clothing

4.3.8 Printable sensors

4.3.9 Printable antennas

4.3.10 In-mold electronics

4.3.11 Printed transistors

4.3.12 Stretchable inks

4.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.4.1 Global market revenues 2017-2027

4.5 COMPANY PROFILES



5 PRINTED SENSORS AND COMPONENTS FOR WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND IOT

5.1 MARKET DRIVERS

5.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.3 APPLICATIONS

5.3.1 Current state of the art

5.3.2 Advanced materials solutions

5.3.3 Transparent conductive films

5.3.3.1 Carbon nanotubes (SWNT)

5.3.3.2 Double-walled carbon nanotubes

5.3.3.3 Graphene

5.3.3.4 Silver nanowires

5.3.3.5 Nanocellulose

5.3.3.6 Copper nanowires

5.3.3.7 Nanofibers

5.3.4 Wearable sensors

5.3.4.1 Current stage of the art

5.3.4.2 Advanced materials solutions

5.3.4.3 Wearable gas sensors

5.3.4.4 Wearable strain sensors

5.3.4.5 Wearable tactile sensors

5.3.4.6 Industrial monitoring

5.3.4.7 Military

5.3.5 Biomedical sensors

5.3.6 Touch sensors

5.3.7 Light sensors

5.3.8 Temperature sensors

5.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

5.4.1 Transparent conductive electrodes

5.5 COMPANY PROFILES



6 PRINTED MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE SENSORS AND WEARABLES

6.1 MARKET DRIVERS

6.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

6.3 APPLICATIONS

6.3.1 Current state of the art

6.3.2 Advanced materials solutions

6.3.2.1 Skin sensors

6.3.2.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

6.3.3 Printable health monitors

6.3.3.1 Patch-type skin sensors

6.3.3.2 Skin temperature monitoring

6.3.3.3 Hydration sensors

6.3.3.4 Wearable sweat sensors

6.3.3.5 UV patches

6.3.3.6 Smart footwear

6.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

6.5 COMPANY PROFILES



7 PRINTED ELECTRONIC CLOTHING AND APPAREL

7.1 MARKET DRIVERS

7.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

7.3 APPLICATIONS

7.3.1 Current state of the art

7.3.2 Advanced materials solutions

7.3.3 Conductive yarns

7.3.4 Conductive coatings

7.3.5 Smart helmets

7.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

7.5 COMPANY PROFILES



8 PRINTED ENERGY STORAGE AND CONVERSION

8.1 MARKET DRIVERS

8.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

8.3 APPLICATIONS

8.3.1 Current state of the art

8.3.2 Advanced materials solutions

8.3.2.1 Printed photovoltaics

8.3.2.2 Flexible and stretchable batteries

8.3.2.3 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

8.3.2.4 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

8.3.2.5 Flexible OLED lighting

8.3.2.6 Quantum dot lighting

8.3.2.7 Solar energy harvesting textiles

8.3.2.8 Stretchable piezoelectric energy harvesting

8.3.2.9 Stretchable triboelectric energy harvesting

8.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

8.5 COMPANY PROFILES



9 PRINTABLE LOGIC AND MEMORY

9.1 MARKET DRIVERS

9.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

9.3 APPLICATIONS

9.3.1 Oxide semiconductors

9.3.2 Organic semiconductors

9.3.3 Printable circuit boards and interconnects

9.3.4 Printable transistors

9.3.5 Memory

9.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

9.5 COMPANY PROFILES



10 PRINTABLE DISPLAYS

10.1 MARKET DRIVERS

10.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

10.3 APPLICATIONS

10.3.1 Flexible LCDs

10.3.2 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)

10.3.3 Flexible AMOLED

10.3.4 Flexible electrophoretic displays

10.3.5 Electrochromic displays

10.3.6 Thermochromic

10.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

10.5 COMPANY PROFILES



11 PRINTED BATTERIES

11.1 MARKET DRIVERS

11.2 MARKET CHALLENGES

11.3 APPLICATIONS

11.3.1 Types of printed batteries

11.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

11.5 COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8b265/global_printed?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716