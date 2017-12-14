ABI Research Identifies Three Big Trends Impacting Each of the 20 Most Compelling Transformative Technologies

OYSTER BAY, New York, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

ABI has researched 20 of the most compelling transformative technologies and has identified the top three big trends - that go well beyond 2018! - for each of those disciplines. The trends report is titled: 1-Minute Reads for 3 BIG Trends Impacting Each of the 20 Most Compelling Transformative Technologies.

Transformative technologies relate to the stages of innovation, a concept dating back to the late 1990s. Current innovation focuses on the business-as-usual now, while disruptive innovation centers on disrupting the status quo by phasing out established practices. Technologies in the first two stages - the traditional and temporary Internet and IT technologies - have goals of reducing costs, improving efficiencies as well as offering product improvements or service enhancements. The third and most important stage, transformative innovation, however, emphasizes the long term. As a result, the goals of transformative technologies go much further and much larger. They are the technologies that create deep business changes, not marginal ones.

ABI Research identifies the 20 of the most compelling transformative technologies as:

AI & Machine Learning

AR & Mixed Reality

Digital Security

Enterprise Digitization & Workplace Automation

Handsets & Devices

Intelligent Transportation & efreight

Location Technologies

M2M, IoT & IoE

Mobile Network Infrastructure

Robotics, Automation & Intelligent Systems

Smart Cities & Smart Spaces

Smart Health

Smart Home

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Mobility & Automotive

Smart Retail

Telco Cloud Platforms & Digital Transformation

Video, VR & OTT

Wearables, Usables & Expendables

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity

Because ABI analyzes what will happen five - even 10 years - from now, ABI only researches the most compelling transformative technologies, with an emphasis on operational technologies. As a result, ABI's conclusions and recommendations literally reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams that will ensure companies' profitability and sustainability in the future.

Download the complete transformative technologies trends report from the ABI Research Web site at: www.abiresearch.com/transformative-trends.

