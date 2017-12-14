Pick to Light Market to Grow at 8.84% CAGR to 2023 led by Europe | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pick to Light Market is forecast to reach $538.2 million by 2023 from $323.7 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.84% during (2017-2023) driven by the emergence of automated warehouses and connected intralogistics, growth of the e-commerce industry, and globalization of supply chain network, which offers error-free operations, enhanced productivity, and enhanced labor utilization; while Europe expected to capture largest market share.

The pick to light market is dominated by various players according to their core competencies. Key players in this market are Daifuku (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Dematic (US), and Honeywell Intelligrated (US). Moreover, others players such as Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), Swisslog (Switzerland), KNAPP (Austria), Bastian Solutions (US), AIOI-Systems (Japan), Turck (Germany), Lightning Pick Technologies (US), and KBS Industrieelektronik GmbH (Germany) play a significant role in the pick to light market.

Europe expected to capture largest market share by 2023. Europe is one of the major regions in the pick to light market. The retail & e-commerce industry is one of the key contributors to the logistics activities across Europe. The warehousing and logistics sector in Europe is positively impacting the pick to light market.

APAC is an emerging pick to light market. The Europe the region has numerous manufacturing and warehousing facilities of various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, machinery, and electrical and electronics. This has created significant demand among warehouse operating companies for sophisticated pick to light solutions to manage warehousing and distribution operations of these end-user industries.

The Pick to Light Market for assembly & manufacturing industry will grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Owing to significant growth in the automotive spare parts market, the industry needs efficient warehousing setup to ensure fast delivery of products. Automotive manufacturers, component providers, and suppliers seek to create differentiation by providing excellent order fulfillment through efficient product delivery. Moreover, the uninterrupted supply of automotive spare parts is important for efficient after-sales services and customer satisfaction. Electronics, furniture, and other industries are also implementing pick to light technology in their assembly and manufacturing plants.

The pick to light market for wired pick to light expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period. Key players in the pick to light market have been profiled, including their recent developments, product launches, and SWOT analysis. Also, publishers view on these players has been included.

The report on the global pick to light market covers different segments - method, power source, operation, industry, and geography. The market based on method has been segmented into auto guided and manual. On the basis of power source, the pick to light market has been classified into wired and wireless. The report covers 2 types of operations - picking and putting. Further, the pick to light market has been segmented on the basis of industries into assembly and manufacturing; retail and e-commerce; pharma and cosmetics; food & beverages, and others (3PL, apparel, and stationery). The report covers 4 major geographic regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

The breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

By Company Size: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 48%, Directors - 35%, and Others - 17%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 28%, APAC - 40%, and RoW - 12%

