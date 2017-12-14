Mérieux Développement Becomes Reference Shareholder of Ineldea, to Accelerate its Commercial Expansion in France and Internationally

LYON and CARROS, France, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Laboratoires Ineldea, a French company specialized in the formulation, development and marketing of natural health products, announced the completion of a ten million EURuro fundraising completed by Mérieux Développement. This financing round aims to strengthen the commercial capabilities of the company and its international presence, in addition to pursuing a selected strategy of acquisitions.

Founded in 2003 by Nicolas Cappelaere, Laboratoires Ineldea is known for its technical and scientific experience in formulation, development and market of natural health products. Based in the Nice region, Ineldea employs 130 individuals and generated 30 million EURuros of revenues in 2016.

Since its inception, Laboratoires Ineldea has positioned its commercial offering on differentiated food supplements, considering them to be an essential component of well-being and health.

Laboratoires Ineldea made the choice of establishing dedicated business units and commercializing specific product categories, targeting the micro-nutritional needs of each individual at various stages of one's life.

In this fast-growing market segment, Laboratoires Ineldea has posted strong revenue growth, exceeding the industry standard. The company intends to sustain this momentum, by strengthening its business model in France around its key brands (Pediakid, Olioseptil, STC Nutrition, Ineldea Natural Health, Copmed) as well as conducting key acquisitions.

Laboratoires Ineldea' nutritional solutions are built on a fine selection and combination of the best active ingredients currently available, based on published scientific data and strong sourcing strategy. Ineldea brands are sold mainly in pharmacy, parapharmacies, specialty stores, and through health practitioners' prescriptions.

"The Natural Health market is estimated at 11 billion EURuros and currently represents more than 200 companies in Europe. Our decision to partner with Mérieux Développement, as a new reference shareholder of Ineldea Laboratories, is clearly in line with our desire to boost our presencein this fast growing market, through organic growth and acquisition. We are delighted that Mérieux Développement, a renowned and investor with strong expertise in our sector, supports us to get to the next stage of our company journey," says Nicolas Cappelaere, Chief Executive Officer of Laboratoires Ineldea.

"Our decision to become reference shareholder of Laboratoires Ineldea is based on the strength of the founding management team. In addition, we both share the same vision: personalized nutrition is a cornerstone of good health, contributing to prevention and well-being in France and around the world. In addition, Nicolas Cappelaere and his team have very high standards for quality and new product development, which is quite in line with our own policy and commitment. We are happy to become the reference minority shareholder of this fast growing company, supporting its innovation policy and its international expansion," adds Thierry Chignon, Senior Partner, Mérieux Développement.

About Laboratoires Ineldea / www.ineldea.com

Founded in 2003 by a management team with over 20 years of experience in the field of natural products, Laboratoires INELDEA owns a strong technical and scientific expertise in the formulation, development and commercialization of innovative natural health products and cosmetics. The company is certified under the ISO 22000 standard and was one of the 60 French companies selected by BPI France for its accelerator PME2017

With a product portfolio of more than 400 references, Laboratoires INELDEA has won, thanks to the quality of the products marketed, the confidence of healthcare professionals and consumers in France and internationally.

About Mérieux Développement / www.merieux-developpement.com

Mérieux Développement is specialized in venture capital and growth equity transactions in the healthcare and nutrition sectors. Mérieux Développement supports entrepreneurs and companies with products or services offering worldwide innovation to the healthcare market. Mérieux Développement brings its expertise and international network to enable entrepreneurs to disrupt and create new market opportunities. Mérieux Développement is an affiliate of Institut Mérieux, which employs approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, with consolidated revenues exceeding 2.5 billion Euros in 2016.

