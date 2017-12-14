Global Air Compressor Market 2017-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Compressor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Air Compressor Market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on Air Compressor Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Air Compressor Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Air Compressor Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Companies Profiled

Sulzer AG

Man SE

Siemens AG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Howden Group Ltd.

Kirloskar Pneumatics Co. Ltd.

GE Oil & Gas

Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Air Compressor Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Air Compressor Market



4. Global Air Compressor Market by Product Type 2017 - 2023

4.1 Dynamic Displacement Compressor

4.2 Positive Displacement



5. Global Air Compressor Market by Industry 2017 - 2023

5.1 Oil & Gas

5.2 Chemical & Petrochemicals

5.3 Food & Beverage

5.4 Manufacturing

5.5 Power Generation



5. Global Air Compressor Market by Output Power 2017 - 2023

5.1 0 kW-50 kW Output Power

5.2 Above 500 kW Output Power

5.3 3 50 kW-250 kW Output Power

5.4 250 kW-500 kW Output Power



6. Global Air Compressor Market by Seal Type 2017 - 2023

6.1 Lubricated Air Compressor

6.2 Oil Free Air Compressor



7. Global Air Compressor Market by Regions 2017 - 2023



8. Companies Covered



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btlpnn/global_air?w=5





